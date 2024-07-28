Airline passenger in Taiwan hurls plastic chair due to dissatisfaction for long wait, injures ground crew

Airline passenger in Taiwan hurls plastic chair due to long wait

On Saturday (27 July), an airline passenger hurled a plastic chair towards the check-in counter at Kinmen Airport in Taiwan due to dissatisfaction with the long wait to return to the mainland.

Among the three UNI Airlines ground staff at the counter, one was injured.

The assailant was identified as 70-year-old Mr Yang, Taiwanese news site CTWANT reported.

Flights cancelled due to Typhoon Gaemi

According to CTWANT, flights were grounded at Kinmen Airport for two days due to Typhoon Gaemi, leaving over 2,000 passengers stranded.

As a result, there was a large number of passengers waiting to be boarded on Saturday, but all the planes were full.

At around 8pm, Mr Yang became violent after waiting for too long for a seat on a plane.

He picked up a plastic chair and hurled it towards the check-in counter, where three ground staff were seated, injuring one of the staff on the hand.

Passenger broke Civil Aviation Law

Airport police subdued Mr. Yang and took him in for investigation.

He was found guilty of violating the Civil Aviation Law and causing injury.

Consequently, UNI Airlines issued a statement on 28 July stating that “any behaviour that endangers employee and operational safety will never be tolerated” and will be dealt with in accordance with the law, ETtoday reported.

