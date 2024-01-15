Passenger Slaps Pilot On Domestic Flight In India Over Delay, Gets Detained By Police

Passenger Slaps Pilot On Domestic Flight In India, Plane Was Delayed For 10 Hours

While travelling can be fun, excitement can turn to frustration when your flight is delayed for several hours.

A passenger on a domestic flight in India was so peeved at the delay to his flight that he slapped a pilot.

Unsurprisingly, he was detained by the police.

Passenger slaps pilot after 10-hour delay on India flight

Footage of the shocking incident was posted on Instagram on Monday (15 Jan) by a woman who was also on the plane.

In her caption, she said it happened after passengers had waited 10 hours for take-off.

The clip started with a pilot standing at the front of the plane, making an announcement to passengers.

As several agitated voices are heard, a man in a yellow hoodie suddenly rushes up to the pilot.

He raises his right arm and brings it down forcefully onto the pilot’s face, causing him to fall backwards.

As a female cabin crew pushes the assailant back, he rants at her as another man in a blue hoodie comes forward to calm him down and lead him away.

Clearly distressed, the cabin crew continues scolding the man, who appears to keep up the verbal spat from off-camera.

Man taken away by police

The OP said the police took the man away after the incident.

The pilot also had to be changed, she added.

However, the passengers were in for more exasperation — they had to wait three more hours to take off, she claimed.

Passenger slaps pilot on India domestic flight

The altercation was addressed in a statement released on X (formerly Twitter) by Indian low-cost airline IndiGo on Monday (15 Jan).

It said an assault took place on their flight 6E2175 on Sunday (14 Jan).

The flight travels from Delhi to Goa, a distance of 1,987km that usually takes about 2.5 hours.

According to FlightAware, the flight was supposed to take off at 7.40am local time on 14 Jan but took off at 5.33pm after a 10-hour delay, contradicting the OP’s claims of a 13-hour delay.

The delays were caused by adverse weather conditions, including fog, at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, reported Indian broadcaster NDTV.

Filght 6E2175 wasn’t the only one delayed — several others also reportedly suffered the same fate.

Passenger may be charged, put on ‘no-fly’ list

Nevertheless, for assaulting the first officer (i.e. co-pilot) of the plane, the passenger was handed over to the police, IndiGo said.

They have referred the incident to the authorities for further action on the man, including putting him on the “no-fly” list.

According to NDTV, the police are looking to charge him under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including voluntarily causing hurt.

They will also seek to classify the case under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows police to arrest a suspect without a warrant.

Netizens denounce passenger, but some express sympathy

The post generated much discussion, with many netizens denouncing the man’s actions and feeling bad for the cabin crew.

But a number of commenters expressed some sympathy for the man, saying that while it’s wrong to hit the pilot, passengers would suffer from “rage” if left waiting for hours on end.

However, it was pointed out that flight delays are not the fault of the pilot. Rather, if the weather is below operating conditions, it’s unsafe for the flight to take off.

OP says pilot blamed the passengers

Later, the OP herself commented, appearing to show some support for the passenger and putting some of the blame on the flight crew.

She claimed that the pilot was “not nice” to the passengers and allegedly blamed them for the delay.

The woman then added that the cabin crew were also “not nice” and neglected to serve food or water to them.

Speaking to India Today, a passenger alleged something similar, saying the co-pilot was blaming passengers.

The co-pilot purportedly said that the passengers, who were asking questions, were holding up ground staff trying to coordinate matters, the unnamed passenger was quoted as saying.

Whatever the mitigating factors were for the slap, violence is never the answer.

Featured image adapted from @evgeniabelskaia on Instagram.