Passers-by in Thailand work together to break unconscious man out of locked car

Passers-by in Thailand work together to break man out of car after he passed out at traffic intersection

A group of quick-thinking passers-by in Thailand sprang into action after spotting an elderly man unconscious inside a car that had been stationary at a busy intersection for several minutes.

The dramatic rescue, captured on video and reshared by Thai media outlet Thairath, has gone viral with over 6.3 million views online.

According to the TikTok user who first posted the clip, the incident took place earlier this week in Narathiwat province.

Bystanders try everything to break window

In the video, two men can be seen desperately trying to break the rear window of the car.

One man, wearing a grey Mitsubishi shirt, even attempts a flying knee, only to recoil in pain when the glass does not give way.

Another man tries using his keys to strike the corners of the window, before both men resort to repeated kicks, leaving only shoe marks behind.

Despite the failed attempts, they continue trying as other members of the public direct traffic around the stalled car at the intersection.

At one point, they even attempt to use the metal prongs of a car headrest to shatter the glass, but to no avail.

Window finally smashed as rescuers arrive

As sirens begin to sound in the background, rescue personnel arrive at the scene.

This time, the man in the grey shirt returns with a hammer and successfully smashes the window.

“Quick, open the door,” a woman can be heard shouting in the back.

The men quickly clear the broken glass and unlock the doors just as emergency medical workers arrive with a stretcher.

The unconscious man, who appears to have greying hair, is then carefully lifted out of the vehicle.

Conflicting reports on man’s condition

According to witnesses, they became alarmed after noticing the car had not moved despite three consecutive green traffic lights.

Despite repeated honking and knocking on the windows, the driver remained unresponsive.

Some bystanders also claimed the man appeared to be foaming at the mouth, prompting fears that he was suffering a medical emergency.

Channel 7 News initially reported that the man was in stable condition after being taken to the hospital.

However, several social media posts sharing the same footage later claimed that he had passed away. As of now, there has been no official confirmation on his final condition.

Also read: Interchange supervisor restrained man who used fire extinguisher as weapon in Yishun, praised for courage

