45-Year-Old S’pore Man Passes Away From Acute Liver Failure Despite Donors Coming Forward

Technician Passes Away From Acute Liver Failure As Condition No Longer Suitable For Transplant

Scarily, acute liver failure may happen seemingly suddenly to relatively young and otherwise healthy people.

In the past month, the disease has stuck in at least two men in Singapore.

Unfortunately, a 45-year-old technician has since passed away.

This is despite many willing donors coming forward to help.

Man suffered from vomiting & diarrhoea

The deceased, Mr Li Xianli (transliterated from Mandarin), started suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea on 12 Dec last year, Shin Min Daily News first reported last week.

Though he still went to work despite his condition, his appetite wasn’t very good, said his wife, a 38-year-old manager named only as Ms Huang.

When he couldn’t take it any more, he sought treatment at Sengkang General Hospital (SKGH) on 22 Dec.

Man diagnosed with acute liver failure

After noting that Mr Li’s blood test results were abnormal, more tests were carried out.

Shockingly, he was diagnosed with acute liver failure due to viral infection caused by hepatitis B.

He was transferred to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Christmas Eve (24 Dec).

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), he fell into a semi-coma, according to Shin Min.

Willing donors come forward

After Ms Huang posted an appeal for liver donors online, she received replies from two people on Monday (1 Jan).

They quickly went for a blood test, but it found that they were unsuitable donors as their blood didn’t match her husband’s.

On Tuesday (2 Jan), another two people contacted her to donate their livers.

They went for blood tests too, and were waiting for the results when there was a sad development.

Man’s condition worsens, unsuitable for transplant

Mr Li’s condition took a turn for the worse.

On Tuesday, after the effects of the anaesthesia wore off, he developed symptoms of cerebral epilepsy due to liver damage, Ms Huang said.

The internal swelling in his brain made him unsuitable for a liver transplant, the doctor said.

Life support disconnected & man passes away from liver failure

On Wednesday (3 Jan), Mr Li’s condition worsened further, and the doctor recommended that they disconnect him from life support.

Ms Huang and other family members discussed what to do and came to a tough and tearful decision — the longer he’s kept alive, the longer he will be in pain.

Thus, they would disconnect him from life support, she said, adding,

When he could still receive a liver transplant, we still held out hope daily. But we learnt that a transplant wasn’t possible any more, we collapsed and come to this decision.

Mr Li’s tube was disconnected at 7.15pm on Wednesday, and he passed away peacefully about 15 minutes later without waking from his coma.

Ms Huang and other family members weren’t in the room as they couldn’t bear to see him struggling.

Daughters didn’t see father before he passes away from liver failure

The couple has two daughters aged four and seven, who now have only her as their source of support, Ms Huang said.

Thus, she will have to stay strong and carry on for them.

The girls were never taken to visit their father in hospital as the family were afraid they would get scared.

They only saw Mr Li via video calls, and were unable to see him one last time before his passing, their mother added.

About 50 people wanted to donate

As for the liver donors, about 50 people in total came forward, said Ms Huang.

They included people from all walks of life, even middle-aged people in their 50s who didn’t realise their health condition made them unsuitable donors.

There were even some from Malaysia, she added.

Though they were ultimately unable to donate, she’s grateful to them.

She was also surprised and touched by the outpouring of support from members of the public.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Ms Huang and the loved ones of the deceased. May he now rest in peace, free from pain.

