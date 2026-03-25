Netizen pays extra for prawns but gets none in PastaGo order

Netizen shocked to discover order from PastaGo is missing prawns, shares disappointment online

A netizen took to Facebook after discovering that their PastaGo order was missing a key ingredient they had paid for.

The post was shared anonymously on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Tuesday (17 March).

The post has since been edited, with the commenting turned off and hidden.

Paid for prawns, got vegetables only

PastaGo is a Halal-certified pasta chain in Singapore, with eight outlets across Singapore.

The OP uploaded a photo of their receipt alongside the meal, which appeared to be missing prawns entirely.

According to the receipt, the OP had added sautéed prawns for an extra S$2.20.

They also ordered egg, broccoli, and mushrooms with a Butter Masala pasta base, bringing the total bill to S$14.10.

However, upon receiving the order, the OP was shocked to find out that the pasta contained no trace of the prawns she had ordered.

All other ingredients appeared to be present.

Netizens poke fun at OP’s plight

The post drew light-hearted reactions from netizens, with many poking fun at the situation.

One netizen playfully said that the prawns had “swam” away.

Another speculated that the chef may have mistaken the order as vegetarian and left out the prawns.

According to PastaGo’s website, the Butter Masala pasta is labelled vegetarian, likely to differentiate it from its Butter Chicken variant.

MS News has reached out to PastaGo for comments on the matter.

Also read: Home-based business loses S$47.80 after alleged false missing-item claim, foodpanda later returns money

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Featured image courtesy of Complaint Singapore on Facebook