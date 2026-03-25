Netizen pays extra for prawns but gets none in PastaGo order

pasta order missing shrimp

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The post drew light-hearted reactions from netizens, with many poking fun at the situation.

By - 26 Mar 2026, 7:41 am

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Netizen shocked to discover order from PastaGo is missing prawns, shares disappointment online

A netizen took to Facebook after discovering that their PastaGo order was missing a key ingredient they had paid for.

The post was shared anonymously on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Tuesday (17 March).

The post has since been edited, with the commenting turned off and hidden.

pastago

Source: PastaGo

Paid for prawns, got vegetables only

PastaGo is a Halal-certified pasta chain in Singapore, with eight outlets across Singapore.

The OP uploaded a photo of their receipt alongside the meal, which appeared to be missing prawns entirely.

According to the receipt, the OP had added sautéed prawns for an extra S$2.20.

receipt

Source: Facebook

They also ordered egg, broccoli, and mushrooms with a Butter Masala pasta base, bringing the total bill to S$14.10.

However, upon receiving the order, the OP was shocked to find out that the pasta contained no trace of the prawns she had ordered.

pasta

Source: Facebook

All other ingredients appeared to be present.

Netizens poke fun at OP’s plight

The post drew light-hearted reactions from netizens, with many poking fun at the situation.

One netizen playfully said that the prawns had “swam” away.

prawn swam away

Source: Facebook

Another speculated that the chef may have mistaken the order as vegetarian and left out the prawns.

chef left prawns out

Source: Facebook

According to PastaGo’s website, the Butter Masala pasta is labelled vegetarian, likely to differentiate it from its Butter Chicken variant.

MS News has reached out to PastaGo for comments on the matter.

Also read: Home-based business loses S$47.80 after alleged false missing-item claim, foodpanda later returns money

Home-based business loses S$47.80 after alleged false missing-item claim, foodpanda later returns money

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Featured image courtesy of Complaint Singapore on Facebook

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