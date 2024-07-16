Patient in India trapped in lift for 2 days during hospital visit, 3 employees suspended

Patient in India found unconscious after being trapped in lift for 2 days

59-year-old Raveendran Nair visited the Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India to receive treatment on Saturday (13 July).

He was taking the lift to the first floor of the building when it got stuck. Mr Raveendran was then trapped inside the elevator for two days.

According to the Times of India, no one had responded to his distress calls.

Found unconscious by lift operator

“I kept pressing the alarm button but no one came. I also tried the emergency telephone inside the lift but no one answered,” said Mr Raveendran.

He had also “screamed” and attempted to make noises by hitting the grill of the lift. However, no one came to help him.

The victim said his phone slipped out of his grasp and broke when the lift shook abruptly.

He added that he experienced a panic attack and fell unconscious subsequently. A lift operator on duty found the unconscious man on Monday (15 July).

Harishankar, the victim’s son, shared that the family thought Mr Raveendran was working the night shift after he did not come home on Saturday.

The family then lodged a complaint with the Medical College police after he didn’t return home on Sunday and failed to answer the calls.

Lift operators suspended following the accident

After an investigation by the joint director of medical education, the principal of the Medical College, and the hospital superintendent, two lift operators and a duty sergeant of the hospital have been suspended pending further inquiry.

The investigation was conducted based on the order from the Kerala health minister, Veena George.

The two operators were reportedly working at the OP block on Saturday.

On Tuesday (16 July), the health minister visited Mr Raveendran at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition.

She assured him and his family that those responsible for the incident will be strictly dealt with.

Also read: Mother & 4-year-old daughter trapped in Bukit Batok condo lift for over an hour

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from India Today and mathrubhumi.com.