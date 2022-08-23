Paya Lebar Airbase Will Relocate In 2030, 150,000 New Homes Can Be Built There

Paya Lebar Airbase To Relocate In 2030, Can Fit 150,000 New Homes

Singapore’s Paya Lebar Airbase will soon be relocated to make way for new development in 2030.

According to Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook, various government authorities are already looking at different concepts to take over the site.

Aside from a green connector running through the town, there can be around 150,000 new homes for future generations.

Additionally, the previous building height restrictions in that area will be lifted, leaving authorities with the leeway to build upwards.

Paya Lebar Airbase runway can turn into green connector

The initial design of the Paya Lebar Airbase runway accounted for the direction of the winds in the area. This was so that aircraft could avoid crosswinds while taking off and landing.

With Singapore experiencing plenty of hot days, PM Lee suggested that the new town can follow this orientation, making it a naturally breezy place.

He also said that the 3.8km runway can become the town’s central spine and be transformed into a green connector or community space.

This connector will extend from one side of the town to another, turning it into a “distinctive and attractive heritage feature”.

Can build over 150,000 homes in the area

According to PM Lee, the Ministry of National Development estimates that around 150,000 new homes – both public and private – can be constructed on each side of the new central spine.

This is roughly the size of Punggol and Sengkang combined.

There are also plans to add amenities, recreational areas, as well as commercial and industrial developments nearby, bringing everything closer to homes.

After the airbase moves out, authorities will be able to lift some of the building height restrictions in the area.

This means that surrounding neighbourhoods like Hougang, Marine Parade, and Punggol can also undergo redevelopment to make better use of the space.

Acknowledging that Singaporeans worry about the availability of space and homes, PM Lee reassured everyone that the authorities have done their studies and planning.

There will be enough space for future generations.

A new space for future generations

In land-scarce Singapore, it’s only natural for citizens to worry about the country running out of space for new homes.

Fortunately, the authorities are always looking for ways to address this situation.

What do you think of the redevelopment plans? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook & Urban Redevelopment Authority.