Paya Lebar Spa Has $28 Night Pass That Lets You Enjoy Facilities Like Steam Room & Saunas

Working in a fast-paced country like Singapore can take a toll on our minds and bodies. Therefore, all of us deserve to spoil ourselves every now and then when it comes to self-care.

For those looking to unwind after a stressful day at work, this spa centre in Paya Lebar lets you access all its facilities from just $28 so you won’t have to worry about feeling anxious about your monthly expenses post-therapy.

With the exception of public holidays and eves, the promotion lets guests use all their facilities including saunas, café refreshments, and a lounge from 8pm.

Night passes have Finnish saunas & steam room

Spa-1 Wellness Centre announced the promo – valid till 31 May 2021 – via a Facebook post.

For $28, guests can access a wide range of facilities including hot and cold baths, salt saunas, steam room, as well as café refreshments.

Those who enjoy sand baths can immerse themselves in the Korean Cassia Seeds sauna that improves blood circulation and relieves stress.

Or unwind in the Myanmar Jade Room, where visitors can cool down and feel the spiritual calmness emanating from the stone piece.

Those plagued by insomnia can opt for a Dry Salt Therapy at the Himalayan Salt Sauna where the salty air will reportedly improve your sleep quality.

The spa centre closes at 10.30, so you have 2.5 hours to unwind at the facility.

Day passes are budget-friendly too

Besides the “After 8pm” promo, Spa-1 Wellness Centre also has many other attractive offers as well.

For just $38, guests can access all of the spa’s facilities for a 3-hour period, as well as a heart meal from the kitchen.

Alternatively, an all-day pass costs $58, or $88, if bae comes along.

3-minute walk from Paya Lebar MRT Station

If you feel like visiting the spa centre some day after work, here are the deets on how to get there:

Spa-1 Wellness Centre can be found in Grandlink Square – just a 3-minute walk away from Paya Lebar MRT station.



Spa-1 Wellness Centre

Address: 511 Guillemard Rd, #B1-01 Grandlink Square, Singapore 399849

Opening hours: 11am-10.30pm daily

Contact details: 9806 800

Nearest MRT station: Paya Lebar Station

Do note that you need making a booking via WhatsApp at 9806 8001 before heading down.

So if you’re desperately in need of saving from your work-related stress, why not treat yourself to a spa session soon at Spa-1 Wellness Centre soon?

Your well-being won’t be the only thing you’ll be saving, for your wallet will thank you for money saved too.

