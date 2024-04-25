Peach Garden at Thomson Plaza suspended after 43 diners fall ill, 2 hospitalised

Peach Garden at Thomson Plaza suspended since 22 April

The Thomson Plaza outlet of popular restaurant chain Peach Garden has been suspended after 43 diners fell ill.

According to a Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) media release, the diners reported gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food from the restaurant between 17 and 18 April.

Most of those affected sought outpatient treatment or self-medicated. Meanwhile, two were hospitalised but are now in stable condition.

Due to suspicions of an ongoing transmission, SFA has suspended the Thomson Plaza outlet’s operations from 22 April until further notice.

Staff to re-attend & pass food safety course

Meanwhile, Peach Garden is required to clean and sanitise the restaurant premises and dispose of all ready-to-eat and perishable food items.

All food handlers at the Thomson Plaza outlet must also undergo and pass Food Safety Course Level 1 again. Additionally, they must test negative for foodborne pathogens before returning to work.

The restaurant’s food hygiene officer must also retake and pass Food Safety Course Level 3 before resuming their role.

Cause of gastroenteritis not known yet

In a Facebook post, Peach Garden Group revealed that MOH and SFA contacted it to suspend operations at the Thomson Plaza outlet.

The group said it has not identified the cause of the incidents of gastroenteritis and “taken immediate steps to deep clean the premises with the assistance of a professional cleaning company”.

It will ensure that the restaurant will be safe for dining when it eventually reopens, so customers can have peace of mind.

Also read: Casuarina Curry At Sembawang Hills Estate Suspended For Infestation & Selling Unclean Food

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.