‘8 hours of sleep each day’: S’poreans share perks & look at ‘bright side of unemployment’

Singaporeans share perks of being unemployed, rest and schedule flexibility listed on top

Being unemployed can be stressful, but some Singaporeans are choosing to look on the brighter side, sharing the unexpected benefits of joblessness in a surprisingly positive recent Reddit thread on unemployment.

Looking at the ‘bright side of unemployment’

On 8 March, a Reddit user in the r/askSingapore subreddit posted a thread titled, “Positive vibes – looking at the bright side of unemployment“.

The post encouraged others to share what they enjoyed most about not having a job at the moment.

The Original Poster (OP) shared that without work commitments, they could finally enjoy a more flexible lifestyle, without the daily work commitments.

“No need to wake up early,” the OP wrote.

They also shared that they now have the freedom to go to the gym or attend workout classes during off-peak hours.

This not only means fewer people but also cheaper class credits.

Additionally, the OP mentioned that they could take advantage of food deals during breakfast or afternoon tea hours, which usually offer cheaper options than regular meal times.

Netizens share perks of being unemployed

The post quickly gained traction as netizens shared their own take on unemployment’s silver lining.

One Redditor listed eight hours of sleep as a major perk, saying it was a luxury that employment often robbed them of.

Others chimed in with their own positive experiences, including not feeling the usual dread about work and enjoying not living for the weekend.

One netizen even pointed out that cheap flights and accommodation deals were easier to get due to the flexibility that comes with an open schedule.

A more practical commenter noted that while unemployment can be enjoyable in the first few months, the reality of “money and the future” inevitably begins to weigh on a person as time goes on.

Despite this, many remained focused on the joy and freedom that come with the temporary break from work, choosing to embrace the moment.

Featured image adapted from Yuganov Konstantin on Canva, for illustration purposes only.