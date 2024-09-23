Pet parrot in S’pore dies after claw & beak trimming by groomers, devastated owner files police report

Woman files police report after pet parrot dies following ‘stressful’ grooming session

A woman in Singapore has filed a police report after her beloved pet bird died following a grooming session to trim its beak and claws.

Ms Huang Wei, 38, told Shin Min Daily News that she got two parrots to provide companionship for one of her children, who has autism, as well as for her own enjoyment.

On 17 Sept, she paid two grooming professionals S$60 to visit her Toa Payoh home and groom her five-week-old African grey parrot, Gru.

During the session, Gru repeatedly cried out in pain, prompting Ms Huang to ask the groomers if this was normal.

They reassured her that it was, and she trusted them.

Parrot cries & passes blood after grooming session

After the grooming, Ms Huang quickly realised something was terribly wrong.

Gru seemed distressed, his eyes teary, and his wings limp. Most worryingly, he began passing blood.

Panicked, the family rushed to hail a taxi and took Gru to the vet.

Sadly, by the time they arrived, Gru had already died, his body stiff.

Ms Huang was furious and confronted the groomers, but they denied responsibility for Gru’s death, insisting that the bird’s diet was to blame.

However, an autopsy performed by the vet revealed that improper handling during the grooming session was the main cause of Gru’s demise.

The stress and fear he experienced had caused damage to his muscle tissues, resulting in blood in his urine.

After Ms Huang presented the autopsy results to the groomers, they finally acknowledged their negligence and offered compensation.

Pet grooming company allegedly not officially registered

Not wanting Gru’s death to be in vain, Ms Huang filed a police report, hoping to raise awareness about unlicensed pet services.

According to Ms Huang, the grooming company was recommended by an acquaintance who sold her the other parrot, claiming it had been in operation for many years.

However, she later discovered that the business was not officially registered.

While the groomers had experience raising parrots, they lacked formal training and had only been offering their services for a year.

The owner did not directly respond to inquiries from Shin Min Daily News about the company’s registration status and simply expressed deep regret over the incident.

Mr Lin, an amateur parrot trainer with nearly six years of experience raising African grey parrots, told Shin Min that this breed is very resilient and intelligent.

He explained that if a parrot is frightened during grooming, symptoms may not appear immediately, but it could start trembling, lose its appetite, and even pass blood.

In Gru’s case, Mr Lin suspects that the groomers may have handled the bird too roughly or injured it.

He added that the local pet parrot market is often chaotic, with most grooming done privately and without regulation.

