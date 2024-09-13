Rescue workers in Thailand save pets & animal left behind as flood devastates Chiang Rai 

Rescue workers deploy boats to rescue pets & animals stuck in Chiang Rai flood

Netizens in Thailand have been assisting rescue workers online by identifying and sharing locations where pets have been trapped due to the ongoing Chiang Rai flood.

Due to Typhoon Yagi, locals in Chiang Rai have had to evacuate their homes.

Sadly, many had to leave their pets at home while making their way to safety.

Pets rescued amid Chiang Rai flood

Fortunately for the pets, rescue workers have been visiting the homes to rescue the animals, often with assistance from netizens

A TikTok video showed a group of rescuers stopping after hearing loud meows nearby. They honed in on the source and found an orange kitten screaming for help.

In contrast, some pets seemed blissfully unaware of the disaster unfolding around them. One Siberian Husky flashed a goofy look at the rescuers as it was saved from a flooded home.

Some pets need more than just an escape from the water

Although some are safe from water because they live on higher floors, the power outage in the area means fluffier pets are at risk of experiencing a heatstroke.

Three Samoyeds were rescued from their third-floor home in a wheelbarrow. Their owner had asked for help online to provide the dogs with a proper living space.

Additionally, many locals haven’t been able to secure food for their pets. One rescuer filmed two dogs swimming up to the fence just to get a bite of food.

Despite all the help, many are still reaching out for assistance online to get their pets out of danger

Landslides have claimed multiple lives

Apart from the devastating floods, Typhoon Yagi has also led to landslides in northern Thailand.

According to ThaiPBS, a young girl died when a landslide demolished her home in Mae Fa Luang District.

Furthermore, six people have died due to landslides in a village in Chiang Mai. One of the deceased was the village head, whose body was found later after it was swept away by the flood.

Although ThaiPBS has reported that water levels are slowly declining, things are still tough in northern Thailand as locals struggle to deal with the effects of the typhoon.

