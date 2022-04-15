S’pore Photographer Asks Passer-By For Permission To Take Her Photos, Results Make Her Smile

Singapore Photographer Takes Stunning Photos Of Random Passer-By

In the age of social media, visuals are important, and many of us can only dream of having someone take stunning pictures of us for the ‘gram.

For some lucky passers-by in Singapore, they have that in the form of photographer @raymocaptures who loves to capture portraits of random people and sharing his adventures on TikTok. On 14 Mar, he asked a woman for permission to take her photo because he thought she was gorgeous.

The end results made the woman smile.

Photographer asks passer-by for permission to photograph her

RayMo or @raymocaptures on TikTok is a professional photographer and a videographer who regularly goes around Singapore to ask random people for permission to take their photos.

While he’s been doing this for quite some time, his TikTok post on 14 Mar went viral with nearly 400,000 views and over 38,000 likes.

One evening, while considering dinner options at what appears to be a transport hub, RayMo spotted a lady wearing a colourful outfit.

Thinking that she looked gorgeous, he approached her to ask for permission to take her photos. The woman then gave him consent to take the pictures.

Passer-by poses for photos

During the photo shoot, the photographer encouraged the woman to pose in nearby areas like grassy fields and walkways, and she gamely did her part for the camera. As he snapped away, RayMo observed that the woman had an adorable smile.

Once the photoshoot was over, he let her see the photos that he captured on his camera. Upon seeing them, a wide smile spread across her face, and the woman proceeded to point out her favourite shot.

RayMo also showed several other shots he had captured, which, indeed, turned out to be stunning.

Throughout the video, the song “Just The Way You Are” by Bruno Mars plays in the background, perhaps a nod to RayMo’s attempt at telling viewers that like his subject, everyone’s beautiful in their own ways.

Netizens praise photographer for his initiative

Many TikTok users praised RayMo for capturing the woman’s photos and making her smile.

One commenter believes the woman was a natural model. She also commended the wonderful photographer for seeing beauty beyond a person’s physical looks.

Another claimed that the woman’s smile made her happy too, implying that the video’s positive vibes are infectious.

A netizen also thanked the photographer for bringing the beauty out of people without judging them by their appearances. Kudos to him for doing a wonderful job!

A reminder that beauty is everywhere

The photographer’s TikTok video is a reminder that beauty is all around us.

Even if we have our own doubts, people are essentially beautiful in their own ways, regardless of what they look like.

To stay tuned to his TikToks, you can follow the photographer on his account @raymocaptures. Here’s to hoping his initiative will brighten your day.

Featured image adapted from @raymocaptures on TikTok .