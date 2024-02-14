‘They deserve a raise’: MBS cleaners use brooms, blowers & nets to clear confetti after light-up event

MBS cleaners clear confetti in mall after light-up event

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has hosted its fair share of Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations since last week.

To kick off the festivities, MBS organised an indoor celebration named ‘The Dragon Awakens: 2024 Light Up’ last Tuesday (6 Feb).

After the event, however, cleaners were seen clearing heaps of confetti using brooms, blowers, and even nets.

Netizens acknowledged the hard work that the cleaners put in to maintain the mall’s cleanliness. Some even said that they deserve a raise for their efforts.

MBS cleaners clear confetti after light-up ceremony

Videos on TikTok showed that the light-up ceremony at The Shoppes at MBS took place with great fanfare last Tuesday (6 Feb).

During the climax of the event, confetti rained down on visitors, falling on the floor and into the waterway inside the mall.

Following the celebrations, cleaners were seen clearing up pieces of confetti strewn all over the mall.

Another TikTok video showed two cleaners standing in the mini canal and using a net to scoop the submerged confetti.

Meanwhile, other cleaners used blowers and brooms to push off the confetti stuck on the sides of the escalator.

The confetti likely fell on the ground below, which other cleaners helped to clear up.

Netizens say cleaners deserve pay raise

Footage of their cleaning efforts have gone viral, with some videos garnering more than one million views at the time of this article.

A few users pointed out that the employees deserved a raise.

Others said the cleaners should receive more appreciation for their hard work.

One user noted that the confetti was cleared relatively quickly despite the scale of the event.

MS News has reached out to MBS for more information and will update this article when they get back.

