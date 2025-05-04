‘God-tier’ PHV driver in S’pore provides free snacks & fan, sends well wishes to customer

PHV driver is a nice guy besides providing free snacks, say netizens

While taking a private-hire vehicle (PHV) in Singapore is usually a mundane affair, a customer was all praise for a driver who offered free snacks and even the comfort of a fan.

In a XiaoHongShu post last week, she said her “God-tier” PHV driver left her “super touched”.

PHV driver has various types of free snacks

In her post, she shared photos of the many packets of free snacks arranged in baskets behind the front seats.

According to the images, he appeared to have various favourites such as Hello Panda biscuits and White Rabbit sweets.

He was also considerate enough to prepare tissue paper in cutesy packaging and a small bin for customers who partake of the goodies to wipe themselves and dispose of the rubbish.

PHV driver has small fan, toy & potted pots too

Perhaps more impressively, the PHV driver didn’t just have snacks but a small fan so customers could ride in comfort.

In front of it was a small crocodile toy for children to occupy themselves with.

Finally, he even had room for two potted plants to complete the aesthetic.

Uncle also sends well wishes to customer

The OP said that besides the free snacks, the uncle also provided “emotional value”.

This was by being a “really nice person”, she added.

She revealed that before she left, he even sent her lots of well wishes.

Other netizens who took his ride also praise him

In the comments, some netizens professed envy, asking why they had never met a PHV driver like this in Singapore.

Others said they had also encountered this driver, with one customer taking his ride via Grab three times in four years. Each time she’d had an uplifting conversation with the uncle, she said.

Another passenger who took his ride about two weeks ago said he was nice enough not to take small change, leaving him feeling guilty of “taking advantage” of him.

Featured image adapted from 奴婢小名威霸天 on XiaoHongShu.