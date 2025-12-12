Pickup truck catches fire in Tanjong Katong, passers-by rush over with fire extinguishers

Four passers-by use fire extinguishers on burning pickup truck in Tanjong Katong before firefighters arrive

Quick-thinking passers-by sprang into action when a pickup truck caught fire outside a church in Tanjong Katong, using fire extinguishers to contain the blaze before firefighters arrived.

Their swift response drew praise from netizens, many of whom hailed the group for preventing the situation from escalating further.

Man pulls items out of burning pickup truck

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that the incident occurred at around 1.30pm on 10 Dec.

Instagram page @sgfollowsall uploaded a video showing the silver pickup truck burning at the junction between Tanjong Katong Road and Sandy Lane.

A man in dark blue, presumably the driver, hurriedly pulled goods out of the truck’s bed, where the fire raged.

Various objects lay on the road and footpath around the pickup truck, some still on fire.

The presumed driver then calmly retrieved a bag from the driver’s seat.

Four passers-by fight pickup truck blaze with fire extinguishers

Later in the video, two passers-by hurried over with fire extinguishers in hand.

They began to fight the fire in the truck bed, while an elderly man arrived with a third fire extinguisher.

One of them also attempted to extinguish a burning piece of equipment that had fallen on the road behind the pickup truck.

After another cut, the footage showed four passers-by in total using fire extinguishers on the truck.

The effort threw up a large wall of smoke, but successfully kept the fire at bay.

The person filming initially believed they had put out the flames before SCDF’s arrival.

SCDF puts out fire with hosereel

SCDF told MS News that they responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, which involved items on the back of the pickup truck, using a hosereel.

No injuries were reported, and SCDF is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Netizens gave praise to the public for stepping in to help.

On Facebook, commenters similarly expressed respect for the “very good Samaritans”.

One user also wondered how the fire started, suggesting flammable goods.

