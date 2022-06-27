3 Cars Involved In PIE Accident On 26 Jun, 9 People Brought To Hospital

3 Cars Involved In Accident On PIE Towards Tuas On 26 Jun

Driving requires one’s undivided attention because any slip-ups can lead to accidents, especially on expressways.

In some unfortunate instances, an accident may even involve more than two vehicles, resulting in a pile-up.

On Sunday (26 Jun) morning, three cars were involved in a collision on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that nine people were later conveyed to the hospital. Police investigations are now ongoing.

PIE accident occurred on 26 Jun morning

According to ST, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to a car accident involving a taxi and two cars after the PIE Adam Road exit on 26 Jun at 9.30am.

In a video shared on Facebook, a grey SUV appeared to have crashed into the taxi from behind. Another white car behind the SUV had its front bumper and bonnet entirely damaged on impact.

A 56-year-old taxi driver, her two passengers, aged 43 and 63, and a 66-year-old driver, as well as his five passengers aged between 54 and 67, were injured in the accident.

All nine were conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

According to SCDF, one person was taken to the National University Hospital (NUH), while the others were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Accident led to congestion

After the accident, at least two police cars, an ambulance, a fire engine, and another SCDF vehicle were at the scene near Adam Flyover.

Traffic cones appeared to be used to cordon off the three right-most lanes.

The closed lanes led to a traffic jam on PIE after the Adam Road exit until the Stevens Road exit.

At about 10am, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) also put out an alert about the congestion and warned motorists to avoid lanes one, two, and three.

ST reported that police are now investigating the accident.

Hope the casualties have a speedy recovery

The details of how the accident occurred are still unclear at the moment.

But we’re glad that our trusty policemen and SCDF personnel were quick to arrive to administer help.

MS News wishes those injured in the accident a speedy recovery.

