Taiwanese man wins lottery after praying to Four-Faced Buddha in Thailand, returns with 100 pig heads as offering

Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads to Four-Faced Buddha in Thailand after winning lottery

A Taiwanese man recently visited Wat Ko Suwannaram, a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, to worship the Four-Faced Buddha, praying for wealth and good fortune.

Upon returning home, the 32-year-old purchased a lottery ticket and won a substantial prize, though he declined to disclose the exact amount.

Grateful for his unexpected windfall, he was determined to fulfil his vow to the deity.

Makes grand offering & holds massive candle-lighting ritual

On 5 Feb, the man flew back to Thailand with an elaborate offering to the Four-Faced Buddha, including 100 pig heads and an assortment of fruits and snacks.

The event featured a large-scale candle-lighting ritual, with 3,000 candles lit around the Four-Faced Buddha statue, as well as a formal altar ceremony.

After the rituals, the offerings were distributed to locals, allowing them to share in the blessings.

During his visit, the man also participated in a temple raffle, drawing the number 079 in hopes of securing more good fortune.

According to reports, the man owns a Thai amulet shop and frequently visits the temple.

Offering numerous pig heads a common practice

The man noted that many Taiwanese devotees visit the temple in Thailand to pray for blessings.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past.

In June 2024, a man returned to a temple with 99 pig heads to express gratitude after his prayers for a family were answered.

Earlier in 2023, another lottery winner also fulfilled his vow by offering 100 pig heads at the same temple.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Khaosod.