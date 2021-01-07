ACRES Looking For Information On Incident Of Pigeon In Ang Mo Kio Hit With Dart

Cases of animal abuse are a peril to our community, and it’s unfortunate that they still continue to occur — especially when they involve darts shot at birds.

On Thursday (7 Jan), the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) posted an appeal for information on an incident involving a pigeon in Ang Mo Kio.

Source

A concerned member of the public had found the pigeon with a dart lodged in its right eye.

Source

Thankfully, the stick was successfully removed and the pigeon is now recovering under ACRES’ care.

Pigeon in Ang Mo Kio found with dart in eye

On Wednesday (6 Jan) at 10.30am, a member of the public informed ACRES that they’d found a pigeon with a dart lodged in its right eye at the lift lobby of Block 547 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10

Source

ACRES managed to rescue the disoriented pigeon with the caller’s help — they’d kept watch on the pigeon.

The dart was made from a wooden stick with a sharpened end, and it’d lodged deep in the pigeon’s right eye.

Source

Dart removed from pigeon’s eye

After “much caution” on ACRES’ part, they managed to successfully remove the dart from the pigeon’s eye.

Source

Thankfully, the pigeon appears to be recovering under the care of ACRES.

Source

Appeal for information

Now, the next step after rescuing the pigeon is looking for the possible culprit(s).

ACRES have referred the case to NParks for them to investigate further, but they’d also like to have any information of anyone who may be commiting these acts in the area.

To reiterate, the pigeon was found at the lift lobby of Blk 547 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Anyone with relevant information can email acrescrime@gmail.com.

We hope that the culprit will be found and brought to justice. There’s no excuse for animal cruelty or causing not only physical but also psychological harm.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.