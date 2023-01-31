S’porean Woman Smashes 28-Year-Old Piggy Bank, Finds S$7K Worth Of S$1 Coins

Singaporean Actress Xenia Tan Smashes 28-Year-Old Piggy Bank

Since young, many of us have been taught the importance of saving money. For some of us, this involves depositing loose change in our piggy banks whenever our wallets get a little heavy.

Having done that for the past 28 years, Singaporean online personality and actress Xenia Tan decided it was time to smash her piggy bank and reveal the ‘spoils’ within.

Xenia enlisted her family’s help in counting the sea of golden coins that flowed out and estimated the total to be about S$7,000.

Xenia Tan smashes piggy bank in viral TikTok clip

On Monday (30 Jan), Xenia posted a TikTok clip showing how she recently smashed “my [her] piggy bank of more than 28 years”.

In the clip, the 28-year-old revealed that her father had started saving money inside the piggy bank before she was born. She told MS News that the piggy bank was saved for her by her dad, so she didn’t contribute.

“We decided to open it now because we were scared the coins might be discoloured or tarnished as it has been saved for a long time,” she said.

Before smashing open the piggy bank, Xenia posed for a final picture with the ‘golden piglet’ with her fiancé and parents.

As Xenia nervously prepared for the strike, her father ran his finger near the pig’s rear, seemingly telling her where the sweet spot to hit was.

With her family gathered around, Xenia broke open the piggy bank with one swift strike of the hammer, revealing the sea of coins hidden inside.

Coins added up to about S$7,000

The clip then cuts to another scene showing Xenia’s relatives gathered around a massive pile of coins.

The loot, comprising S$1 coins, was stacked neatly together thanks to the efforts of Xenia and her family.

At the end of the clip, Xenia shared that the coins added up to about S$7,000.

While the sum fell short of the S$16,000 Xenia’s father initially estimated, it’s still no easy feat to amass 7,000 pieces of S$1 coins.

The current economic climate is tough on many people. But it must be heartening to know that you have parents who have been looking out for you even before you were born.

Even though it might not be in the exact form of a fully loaded piggy bank, there are other ways to show their immense love.

What are some unique ways your parents care for you that warm your heart? Let us know in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.