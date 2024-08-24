Suspected ‘meth pills’ allegedly planted on S’pore-bound motorcycle in JB while rider stopped to refuel

Two pink pills found stuck under motorcycle box in JB, rider makes police report

Before heading to Singapore for work, a Malaysian motorcyclist stopped to refuel at a petrol kiosk in Johor Bahru (JB).

The stop would’ve had serious consequences for him had he not checked his motorcycle before riding off.

Under the motorcycle box, he found two suspicious-looking pills stuck there.

Pills ‘luckily’ found on motorcycle in JB, before entering S’pore

In a Facebook post by netizen Farizatul Firdaus on Friday (23 Aug), he said in Malay that luckily the rider realised that someone had allegedly planted “meth pills” under the motor box before entering Singapore, adding:

Luck is on the motorcyclist’s side today.

He also warned others to “be careful”.

In the comments, other netizens also cautioned those who frequently cross the border to Singapore to be cautious and always check their motorcycles.

This is especially since Singapore’s drug laws are very strict, one said.

Police report made after pills found on motorcycle in JB

In response to queries, Mr Fariz told MS News that this incident happened to a friend of a friend a few days ago.

He was heading to Singapore on his own and had stopped to pump petrol before heading to the immigration checkpoint.

When he found the two pink pills in plastic wrapping under his motorcycle box, he immediately made a police report.

Mr Fariz, who works at a help centre that assists Malaysians who get into an accident in Singapore, said his friend did not know who allegedly planted the items and how they got there.

Pills discarded by motorcyclist at the scene: Police

The Malaysian police told the China Press that the incident happened on Tuesday (20 Aug) morning at 6.41am, in a petrol kiosk in Kampung Melayu Majidee, JB.

The suspected “meth pills” were found by a 37-year-old male motorcyclist who works as a welder in Singapore.

However, he had discarded them at the petrol kiosk after finding them.

After he made a police report, the police launched an investigation but couldn’t find the pills.

The police are tracing suspects linked to the case, they added.

Featured image adapted from Farizatul Firdaus on Facebook.