Pilot collapses & dies during flight to Turkey, co-pilot makes emergency landing

Pilot dies after falling ill on flight from Seattle to Istanbul

On Wednesday (9 Oct), a Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in New York after its 59-year-old pilot died mid-flight.

The airplane was travelling from Seattle to the Turkish city of Istanbul when the incident occurred.

As Captain Ilchehin Pehlivan collapsed mid-air, the second pilot and co-pilot took over control of the aircraft.

Mr Yahya Ustun said on X that the cockpit crew opted for an emergency landing after “medical intervention” proved unsuccessful.

No health problems detected during medical check-up in March

Turkish Airlines Flight TK204 departed from Seattle at about 7pm (local time) on Tuesday (8 Oct).

According to BBC, Mr Pehlivan fell ill as the plane flew over the Canadian territory of Nunavut.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The 59-year-old underwent a routine medical check in March — no health problems that would have affected his job were detected.

Spent 17 years with Turkish Airlines

Mr Pehlivan has flown with Turkish Airlines for 17 years since 2007.

“As the Turkish Airlines family, we wish God’s mercy upon our captain and patience to his grieving family members, colleagues, and loved ones,” Mr Ustun said in his post.

Turkey’s air traffic controllers’ association, TATCA, also expressed condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and colleagues.

Details regarding the cause of the pilot’s death have not been made public.

Featured image adapted from fan_sabena_flyer on Flickr. For illustrative purposes only.