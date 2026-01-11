Pipe leak in Ang Mo Kio causes petrol station to become flooded, water supply not disrupted

PUB investigating cause of pipe leak in Ang Mo Kio

A pipe leak in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday (11 Jan) caused a nearby SPC petrol station to become flooded with murky water.

However, water supply was not disrupted, said national water agency PUB in a Facebook post on the same day.

Field in Ang Mo Kio flooded by pipe leak

Videos shared on TikTok showed a small field between the petrol station and an HDB block inundated with water.

The water had partially submerged a pathway across the field.

The influx also spread to the back of the petrol station, where some cars were parked.

Water spreads to main road

The water even spread to the main road outside the petrol station, according to one of the videos.

In a post on X made at 2.28pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said there was an “obstacle” on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 in the direction of Upper Serangoon, after Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 3, or the far-left lane of the road.

PUB deployed to Ang Mo Kio pipe leak

PUB said on Facebook that it was alerted at around 12pm to the pipe leak, which occurred near Block 222 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1.

It confirmed that the water had overflowed into a nearby SPC petrol station.

A PUB service crew was immediately deployed, with works ongoing to facilitate repairs on the potable water pipe.

Water supply was not disrupted to homes and businesses in the area, PUB added.

PUB is investigating the cause of the leak.

