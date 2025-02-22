Pipe pierces through lorry windscreen in Yishun, nobody reportedly injured

Thick pipe seen lodged in lorry windscreen in Yishun, nobody apparently at the scene

A thick pipe was seen lodged in the windscreen of a lorry in Yishun, with the fearsome sight shared in a TikTok video on Friday (21 Feb).

The clip, which has already gained more than 250,000 views, showed the lorry idling before the traffic light of a junction with its emergency lights flickering.

Pipe in windscreen of lorry could have come from cargo bed

The long metal pipe had pierced through the lorry’s windscreen, close to the driver’s side.

It could have come from the cargo bed of the lorry, which was carrying a few other similar-looking pipes.

Despite the damage, the windscreen didn’t appear to have shattered much, with no glass shards apparent on the road.

Driver apparently not at the scene

Amazingly, the driver didn’t appear to be inside the lorry’s cabin either.

In fact, nobody seemed to be at the scene, with traffic zooming past the lorry without slowing.

The TikTok user panned out to show that the incident took place along Yishun Avenue 8.

No injuries from incident, says netizen

Many netizens who viewed the video expressed concern, asking whether the driver or anybody else was hurt.

The user who posted the clip replied that there were no injuries.

Others wondered how the incident happened, to which some speculated that it was the result of the lorry jamming its brakes, causing the pipe to fall forward and pierce its windscreen while the lorry was still moving forward.

One commented that the freak accident was like a plotline in the Final Destination film franchise, where people get killed in unlikely ways.

Predictably, at least one netizen wondered why Yishun was such a newsworthy estate.

The police were not alerted to the accident, reported AsiaOne.

