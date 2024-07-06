Wind turbine blade pierces through van in China, kills 1 & injures 3

Wind turbine blade pierces through van in China in the early hours of 3 July

A recent freak accident in Heilongjiang province, China left one person dead and three others injured.

A van, then ferrying seven people, reportedly drove into a wind turbine blade being transported on a truck.

Photos circulating online show the turbine blade piercing through the entire van — with the tip of the blade protruding from the back of the van.

Several individuals were seen lying on the road, next to the van.

Meanwhile, footage captured from another angle showed that the blade had cleanly pierced through the entire windscreen of the van.

Cause of accident is under investigation

According to cqnews.net, the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday (3 July). As such, nobody witnessed how the incident occurred.

However, a resident pointed out that the blade’s tip has a small surface area and might be difficult to see from afar.

Officials confirmed that one person in the van died as a result of the accident.

Three others, who were also passengers in the van, sustained injuries and were conveyed to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Featured image adapted from 沸点视频 on Weibo.