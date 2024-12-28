Pizza delivery woman in the US stabs pregnant customer 14 times over S$2.71 tip

Pizza delivery woman breaks into motel room with accomplice & stabs customer

Apparently dissatisfied with receiving US$2 (S$2.71) tip, a pizza delivery driver in the United States (US) allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman multiple times.

22-year-old Brianna Alvelo, who works for Marco’s Pizza in Florida, reportedly committed the heinous assault on Sunday (22 Dec), reported NBC News.

Victim asked pizza delivery driver to provide change for US$50

That night, the victim, her boyfriend and her five-year-old daughter were celebrating a birthday at a motel in the Floridan city of Kissimmee.

They ordered a pizza that cost about US$33 (S$45), and when Alvelo delivered it, she was asked to give change for a US$50 banknote.

As she didn’t have the change, the victim took out smaller notes and eventually gave her only a US$2 tip.

Pizza delivery driver returns & stabs woman

Later, the victim heard a loud knocking on the door. When she opened it, a man and a woman dressed in black and wearing masks forced themselves into the room, according to an affidavit she filed with the police.

The man brandished a revolver and told the woman’s boyfriend to enter the bathroom.

The other intruder, believed to be Alvelo, pulled out a pocketknife and rummaged through the victim’s purse.

The victim said in the affidavit that she felt a strike to her lower back when she turned to shield her child.

She then threw her daughter onto the bed and tried to pick up her phone, but Alvelo snatched and smashed it, then continued stabbing her several times.

The assault stopped only when her accomplice shouted that they had to go, after which the duo fled the scene.

Victim discovers she’s pregnant

The victim was subsequently treated at a local hospital as she had been stabbed a total of 14 times.

She suffered wounds to her chest, arms, legs and abdomen.

She also discovered that she was pregnant.

Pizza delivery driver caught on CCTV footage

After investigating the motel’s CCTV footage, investigators found Alvelo parking a red Toyota at the motel at about 10pm and approaching the victim’s room.

Her interaction with the customer matched the victim’s story.

The footage then showed the same Toyota pulling into the carpark about 1.5 hours later and two masked figures getting out and heading to the victim’s room.

A manager at Marco’s Pizza confirmed to officers that Alvelo was working on the night of the incident and that she drives a red Toyota Camry.

He also gave investigators a copy of her time card, verifying that she finished her shift at 10.20pm that night.

Pizza delivery woman arrested & charged

Alvelo was later arrested and held in jail on US$55,000 (S$74,700) bail, with no attorney listed for her.

During her court appearance, prosecutors requested that no bond be set as she was accused of a “punishable by life offence”.

According to court records, she is charged with attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Her alleged male accomplice has not been identified yet.

