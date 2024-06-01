Pizza Hut S’pore giving away ‘free’ pizzas on 5 June, present old S$0.10 coin to redeem

Pizza Hut giving away ‘free’ Hawaiian pizzas on 5 June at 14 outlets

Pizza Hut will be giving away ‘free’ Hawaiian pizzas at 14 outlets next Wednesday (5 June).

The promotion will run from 2pm to 4pm and is limited to 50 redemptions at each outlet.

To qualify for the free pizza, customers have to present an old 10-cent coin from the First Series which features the Crown Seahorse. The coin circulated in Singapore from 1967 to 1985.

In a press release, Pizza Hut revealed that the ‘free’ Regular Hawaiian pizzas will be available at 14 selected outlets next Wednesday (5 June), from 2pm to 4pm.

The 14 participating outlets are:

The catch? Customers have to present a 10-cent coin from the First Series, featuring the Crowned Seahorse.

Each eatery will have 50 Hawaiian pizzas available for redemption.

Additionally, every customer can only redeem one pizza as part of the promotion.

Get every 2nd pizza for S$0.10 on app and website

Those who do not possess the vintage coin can still take advantage of Pizza Hut’s ongoing promotion, which is largely similar to a buy-one-get-one-free deal.

Available for delivery and takeaway orders, customers need only pay S$0.10 for the second pizza when they buy any of Pizza Hut’s pizzas across the Favourite, Classic, and Specialty range.

Customers can explore the deal by ordering it under the ‘HOT DEALS’ tab on Pizza Hut’s app or website.

Here’s how the deal works:

Customer buys pizza from Favourite range, second pizza must be from Favourite range and of the same size

Patron buys pizza from Classic range, second pizza can be from Favourite and Classic range, but must be of the same size

Customer buys pizza from Specialty range, second pizza can be from any range, but must be of the same size.

