Pizza Hut S’pore giving away 10,000 free Hawaiian pizzas for Leap Day

Pizza Hut Singapore offering free Hawaiian pizzas for Leap Day celebrations

Pizza Hut Singapore has announced that it will be giving away 10,000 free Hawaiian pizzas in celebration of Leap Day.

Available at all outlets except Express stores, diners can each redeem one pizza next Thursday (29 Feb).

All they will have to do is register an account with Pizza Hut before claiming it.

On Friday (23 Feb), Pizza Hut revealed that it will be giving out 10,000 regular-sized Hawaiian pizzas — completely free of charge.

The offer is in celebration of Leap Day aka 29 Feb, which comes once every four years.

This year, it falls next Thursday.

To mark the rare occurrence, Pizza Hut is seizing the opportunity to delight its customers with the Hawaiian pizza.

“As the original pizza chain that introduced the Hawaiian flavour, Pizza Hut takes pride in owning this iconic taste sensation,” it said in a statement.

According to the chain, the Hawaiian pizza, which is topped with chicken ham and sweet pineapple chunks, is “consistently ranked as Pizza Hut’s best-selling pizza”.

Redeem at outlets islandwide while stocks last

Available at all Pizza Hut outlets islandwide except for Express stores, the limited-time offer is only available on 29 Feb.

Customers can approach any outlet on that day to redeem their Hawaiian pizza during the following two timings:

2pm to 4pm

9pm to 10pm

For the first session, there will be 80 redemptions allowed per store, and 75 redemptions for the second.

To redeem the pizza, all customers have to do is register for a Pizza Hut account beforehand.

Do note that the offer will be valid while stocks last and each customer will only be able to redeem one free regular Hawaiian pizza.

