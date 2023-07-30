Pilot Earns Praise For ‘Super Smooth’ Landing At Changi Airport, Plane Barely Makes A Bump

Pilot Shows Off Plane Landing At Changi Airport In Viral TikTok Video

Most of us would have experienced the feeling of a plane landing on the runway as we touch down at our destination. The ride can be either bumpy or smooth, depending on the finesse of the pilot.

As they’re often hidden in the cockpit, inaccessible to passengers, we don’t get to see them in action often.

Unless, of course, they film the process and upload it to TikTok for the world to see, as one pilot did when he recently landed at Changi Airport.

TikTok users praised the landing, noting that the touchdown was perfectly smooth.

Pilot shows plane landing at Changi Airport in TikTok video

Posting to TikTok, the pilot shared a clip of his landing at Changi Airport.

The footage starts by showing the plane arriving over the ocean, slowly but surely descending towards the airport runway.

Keeping the aircraft steady, the pilot continues his descent, making for a rather satisfying sight to witness.

At around the 1-minute mark, the plane touches down on the runway in a pretty smooth landing, barely making a bump as it slows down its speed.

The video eventually ends with the aircraft halfway down the runway.

Netizens praise smooth landing

The post has become viral, with many expressing amazement at the pilot’s expertise in managing the descent.

A few netizens praised the landing as an exceptionally smooth one.

Yet others went so far as to reference the iconic BTS song “Butter.”

They pointed out that the touchdown was “smooth like butter,” which was certainly an apt description for the video.

Incredibly impressed, one user even said that being a pilot was their dream job.

More appreciation for pilots

A pilot’s job can be considerably difficult, as they are responsible for transporting their passengers safely and comfortably.

Even so, most of them don’t often get a lot of appreciation on social media.

Hopefully, this video will change that and allow more of us to realise and express our admiration for the impressive feats they pull off daily.

