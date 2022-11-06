Woman Eats Banana On Train While Wrapping Herself In Huge Plastic Bag In Wuhan, China

Woman Wears Herself In Huge Plastic Bag & Eats Banana On Train

Subway trains are often boarded by passengers from all walks of life. As a result, strange scenes occasionally occur and go viral among netizens.

In China recently, a woman was spotted eating a banana on a subway train while wrapping herself in a giant plastic bag.

A commuter recorded a video of the sight, posting it on local social media, much to the shock of multiple users.

Many have slammed her actions because, like in Singapore, eating on the train is banned in China. However, others defended her decision, pointing out that she could be feeling unwell.

Woman wraps herself in plastic bag to eat banana

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that a passenger, Wang, captured the video while on the train in Wuhan, China, last Monday (31 Oct).

A woman in front of him had wrapped herself in a massive plastic bag before eating a banana. She then placed the banana peel in a plastic bag she had.

Finding her actions absurd, he’d decided to take out his mobile phone and record her.

“There are sporadic coronavirus outbreaks across Wuhan,” he acknowledged. “But in my opinion, it is a bit extreme for this woman to protect herself like this.”

Wearing the plastic bag may have been a way for her to subvert the ban on eating on trains. However, Wang pointed out that she was isolating herself by travelling in such a manner.

On the other hand, most of his fellow passengers weren’t perturbed by the scene.

Wang’s video showed that the woman beside her continued using her phone. A man seated on her other side was also taking a nap, oblivious.

Woman’s behaviour sparks discussion among netizens

The video has become viral, becoming among the most viewed topics on social media, with many having divided opinions.

One Douyin user pointed out that eating on the train is prohibited. “Anyone would despise her behaviour,” they said.

Another netizen said she could be doing performance art, owing to the abnormally large plastic bag size.

However, many others defended the woman, arguing that she could have a medical condition.

A third user suggested that she may have been experiencing low blood sugar. As a result, she perhaps wore the plastic bag to prevent herself from disturbing her fellow passengers.

Jimu News, a local news outlet, also stepped forward to support the woman.

“She has not brought any negative impact to others in the public space,” they said. “The public should show more tolerance to this behaviour and let other passengers who act similarly feel the society’s warmth.”

A spokesperson for Wuhan’s train system operator spoke to Thepaper.cn, confirming that passengers are not allowed to eat on trains.

“If passengers notice people eating on trains, they can call our hotline, and we will send our employees to stop the person from eating,” a female employee added.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Thepaper.cn.