1 Platform Closed At HarbourFront & Telok Blangah MRT For 4 Months, Trains Every 10 Mins

1 Platform Closed At HarbourFront & Telok Blangah MRT To Facilitate Circle Line Works

Commuters travelling on the Circle Line (CCL) to and from HarbourFront and Telok Blangah stations will have to wait up to 10 minutes for a train for the next four months.

That’s because one platform each will be closed in both stations from 20 Jan to 24 May.

This is facilitate works on the upcoming Stage 6 of the CCL (CCL6).

Train shuttle will serve Harbourfront & Telok Blangah as platform closed

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) reminded the public about the temporary closure in a news release on 16 Jan.

In a nutshell, HarbourFront and Telok Blangah MRT train services will be limited as one platform in each station will not be operating for more than four months.

Instead, a train shuttle will serve a three-station route, running between Harbourfront and Labrador Park stations.

It will operate at 10-minute intervals.

That means commuters travelling from Harbourfront or Telok Blangah who intend to go beyond Labrador Park must change trains at Labrador Park to continue their journey. Likewise for those heading the other direction.

Trains will not travel the full length of the line from Harbourfront to Dhoby Ghaut or Marina Bay stations.

CCL trains will turn back at Labrador Park & Kent Ridge

This also means that CCL trains that normally head towards Harbourfront will instead turn back at Labrador Park.

Alternate trains will turn back at Kent Ridge instead.

During peak hours (weekdays from 6am to 10.30am, and 4.30pm to 10pm), those travelling between Kent Ridge and Labrador Park stations can expect to wait up to five minutes for their train.

Shuttle bus will stop at 4 stations

To help passengers affected, a shuttle bus has been introduced to complement the limited train services.

Express Shuttle Bus Service E31 will stop at bus stops outside HarbourFront, Telok Blangah, Labrador Park and Kent Ridge stations at 15-minute intervals.

It will operate on weekday peak hours from 6am to 10am, and 5pm to 9pm. Travel fares will be charged, LTA said.

The agency also noted that commuters may make use of 11 public bus services (10, 30, 57, 61, 93, 97, 100, 143, 166, 188 & 963) that ply routes along the stations.

Platform closed at HarbourFront & Telok Blangah due to CCL6

This somewhat confusing arrangement is needed to facilitate track works for CCL6.

The three new stations will link HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations, effectively “closing the gap” in the CCL.

To do that, however, the new section must be integrated with the existing network.

CCL is expected to commence operation in 2026, according to the LTA.

Commuters advised to plan journeys in advance

In light of the changes, LTA advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance.

While staff will be deployed at the stations to assist passengers, they can also check out the MyTransport.SG mobile app and LTA’s and SMRT’s social media platforms for information.

