M’sian PM Anwar Will Not Appoint Cabinet Ministers As A Reward, Line-Up To Be Announced Soon

PM Anwar Says Appointment Of Cabinet Ministers Not A Reward For Government Support

On Thursday (24 Nov), Anwar Ibrahim was named Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister (PM) after a hard-fought election.

He has now announced that the appointment of cabinet ministers will not be a reward for their support of his government.

In addition, he has affirmed that he will be consulting all three main coalitions – Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) – over the appointments.

PM Anwar stresses appointment of cabinet ministers is not a reward

Speaking at a press conference on 27 Nov, PM Anwar emphasised that he will not appoint cabinet ministers as a way to reward them for their support.

“I want them to support me based on my policies and my commitment to good governance, anti-corruption, and resuscitating the economy,” he said.

In the past, administrations would have 70 members with special envoys or advisors. This may be necessary for “one or two cases,” he noted.

However, these appointments should not be “extravagant” or deemed a reward for their support.

PM Anwar also emphasised that he would consult PH, BN and GPS on each appointment. He will be revealing the line-up of the cabinet in a few days.

Will stick to earlier promises of reducing cabinet size

During the conference, he also reiterated his commitment to reducing the cabinet’s size and the ministers’ salaries.

According to the Malay Mail, these promises were previously reported. PM Anwar’s cabinet will have a maximum of 25 members, comparatively fewer than previous administrations, which had 31 members.

He will be seeking the agreement of the appointed members on these matters.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from Anwar’s first conference as PM:

Featured image adapted from NST Online on YouTube.