Woman Shouts ‘I Love You’ At PM Lee On Chingay Float, He Says It Back

Woman Yells ‘I Love You’ At PM Lee, He Replies ‘Love You Too’

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took part in the Chingay@Heartlands Celebrations in Ang Mo Kio, Kebun Baru, and Yio Chu Kang.

As the float he was on passed some residents, a bystander shouted, “I love you” at him.

At one point, Mr Lee could be heard saying, “Love you too!”, causing those around him to dissolve into laughter.

The incident took place along Ang Mo Kio Street 31 beside Teck Ghee Primary School on Sunday (26 Feb).

Woman shouts ‘I love you’ at PM Lee

A video of the incident was shared on Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday (28 Feb).

At the start, a float could be seen slowly approaching from a distance.

As the float drew closer, a woman’s voice could be heard shouting, “Hello, Mr Lee” repeatedly.

When the float was right in front of the bystanders, Mr Lee and his team could be seen waving at the crowd.

That’s when the woman shouted, “Mr Lee, I love you!”. Mr Lee then replied, “Thank you”.

However, the woman did not seem satisfied with the answer. Following this, she unabashedly repeated herself.

This time, Mr Lee played along and good-naturedly said, “Love you too!”.

Everyone, including those around him on the float, could be seen laughing at his statement.

In response, the woman laughed and happily thanked him.

Netizens say Mr Lee must have been amused

As it stands, the video has garnered over 3,500 likes on Instagram. Some netizens laughingly said Mr Lee was already married and unavailable.

Others felt that the woman could have used the opportunity to convey more important things to the Prime Minister, like wanting more GST vouchers.

Finally, another netizen commented that they couldn’t tell if the woman was joking.

Either way, they said she would have made Mr Lee very amused by the interaction.

2 more days of Chingay @ Heartlands Celebrations

As it turns out, Mr Lee was participating in the Chingay @ Ang Mo Kio event as part of the Chingay @ Heartlands Celebrations 2023.

The event features a truncated Chingay show where Chingay floats, and roving performers will travel through various neighbourhoods.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee said the event was finally back after three years, and he was glad to see so many residents taking part in the festivities.

He noted that the Chingay Parade is Singapore’s unique way of celebrating multiculturalism.

This weekend, there will be two last stops at Nee Soon and Tanjong Pagar on 4 and 5 Mar, respectively.

To find out more, do refer to the Chingay website here.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.