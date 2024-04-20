PM Lee unveils WhatsApp & Telegram sticker pack in celebration of social media anniversary

PM Lee shares trip down memory lane with photographs & unveils sticker pack

On Saturday (20 April), Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong, who earlier this week announced his stepping down as leader of the government, revealed that he joined social media 12 years ago.

In light of the anniversary, he shared some never-before-seen photographs he had taken over the years.

The 72-year-old PM Lee also announced a special sticker pack of himself — available for download on WhatsApp and Telegram.

PM Lee shares pictures and sticker pack

“12 years ago on this day, I started my social media journey with my very first post on Facebook,” PM Lee said.

“It has been a fun and rewarding adventure, and I have been happy to share with you some of the things I do and am interested in.”

Noting that his followers enjoy his “#jalanjalan photos”, he shared seven “unreleased” images he had taken over the years in Singapore and overseas.

“I hope you enjoy them as much as I did taking them,” he said.

PM Lee added that his team curated a sticker pack to mark his social media anniversary.

The sticker pack features PM Lee in 12 different poses — from making finger hearts to sipping from his iconic “magic” blue cup.

Those interested can now download the sticker pack for Telegram and WhatsApp.

PM Lee to relinquish office next month

On Monday (15 April), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that PM Lee will relinquish his office on 15 May.

He will then formally advise the President to appoint Deputy PM and Minister for Finance Mr Lawrence Wong to succeed him.

The swearing-in ceremony will be at 8pm on 15 May at the Istana. DPM Wong then took to Facebook to express that he will “accept this responsibility with humility and a deep sense of duty.”

The following day, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared an old picture of himself with PM Lee, thanking him for all he has done for Singapore.

