‘Judge me & my team fairly’: PM Wong says ‘team cannot function at the same level’ if key ministers are lost in elections

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong delivered a strong message to Singaporeans at the May Day Rally 2025, urging voters to understand the importance of the upcoming general election and the stakes involved as the nation faces a “new storm” in global trade tensions.

Speaking to more than 1,600 union leaders and tripartite partners at Downtown East on Thursday (1 May), PM Wong warned of the rising global challenges and the critical need for experienced leadership to navigate these turbulent times.

“Trade barriers are going up. And the rules keep shifting,” he said, pointing to the complexities of the current global trade environment.

Loss of key ministers would weaken Government’s ability to tackle rising challenges

PM Wong stressed that the loss of key ministers would severely hinder the Government’s ability to manage rising challenges, particularly in handling relations with major global powers like the United States (US) and China.

“These relationships take time to build. You can’t build this overnight. Trust, relationships, take time to cultivate,” he explained, emphasising that Singapore’s success in international diplomacy is grounded in the long-term trust and rapport that have been carefully nurtured over the years.

As global trade tensions intensify, PM Wong reiterated the need for experienced leaders to steer the country through these challenges.

“We must expect more pressure on us. It will take experience and skill to navigate these pressures — individuals who have built up trust and close relations with their counterparts in both China and the US,” he said.

‘Please have a care for our country,’ PM Wong says at May Day Rally

Taking direct aim at opposition parties, Mr Wong said some treat the loss of key ministers too “lightly”.

“I say please, please have a care for our country and for the wellbeing and livelihoods of every Singaporean,” he said.

To make his point, PM Wong compared it to a sports team.

“Imagine if we were in a team sport, take football as an example, if three to four members of the starting 11 in a football team are unable to play, what happens? Well, the coach can say, I have backups, I have reserves, sure. But everyone knows the team cannot function at the same level,” he said.

He continued: “It is the same in any organisation. And it will be so in our next Cabinet if we end up with such a loss; and that means we cannot have as an effective a team working for Singaporeans and Singapore.”

“These are the implications and consequences that I hope Singaporeans will consider carefully, because the challenges are real,” he added.

PM Wong tells Singaporeans: ‘Judge me & my team fairly’

After addressing other issues like cost-of-living pressures and reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting workers and businesses, PM Wong emphasised the strength of tripartism — the collaboration between the PAP, NTUC, and the labour movement.

Calling it the “reason why we can achieve so much together here in Singapore”, he highlighted tripartism as a cornerstone of the nation’s success.

“Because of this unique partnership, we have done what few others could do,” he said. “We have kept unemployment low in Singapore. We have kept real wages rising consistently over decades. Most of all, we have kept Singaporeans united and confident in our future.”

Harking back to last year’s May Day Rally, where Senior Minister (SM) Lee Hsien Loong announced he was passing the baton of leadership to PM Wong, the latter noted that “this election will mark the completion of the transition”.

“So on 3 May, Singaporeans will decide on the next chapter,” he added, urging voters:

Judge me and my team fairly. Examine what we have done and how we have led. If you believe, in your heart of hearts, that we have stayed true to our promise, that we are the best team to take Singapore forward in these turbulent times, then give us your support.

Regardless of the election outcome, PM Wong stated that the PAP will remain steadfast in its commitment to the Labour Movement.

“The road ahead will not be easy. The winds will be strong. The seas will be rough. But if we stay united, we will weather this storm,” he said. “So, let us go forward with new resolve. Let us stand tall, stand together. And let us build a stronger, fairer, and brighter Singapore for all.”

