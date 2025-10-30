PM Wong gives Trump RSAF jacket in South Korea, says it’s like those worn by S’pore pilots

PM Wong gives President Trump RSAF jacket as token of appreciation for US support for SAF training

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong presented United States President Donald Trump with a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) bomber jacket when the two leaders met in South Korea earlier this week.

The jacket is like the ones worn by Singapore pilots training in the US, Mr Wong said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (29 Oct).

PM Wong gave jacket to Trump as we value our security partnership

In his post, Mr Wong stated how much Singapore valued our security partnership with the US.

He noted that he communicated this “deep appreciation” for the longstanding support for Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training in the US.

Thus, as “a small token of this partnership”, he gave Mr Trump a customised RSAF bomber jacket.

Gift reminds Shawn Huang of his RSAF days

The gesture prompted Mr Shawn Huang, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Manpower, to post about his own RSAF days on Instagram.

Sharing that he trained with an F-16 aircraft in Arizona 15 years ago, he described the experience as “unforgettable”.

The MP for West Coast-Jurong West GRC also said Mr Wong’s gift to Mr Trump was “a reminder of the deep and enduring defence partnership” between Singapore and the US.

PM Wong met Trump during dinner with other leaders

Mr Wong met Mr Trump at a dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to welcome the US President and leaders of other nations such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Thailand and Vietnam.

The world leaders are meeting in Gyeongju for the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM).

Mr Wong said he took part in a “wide-ranging and engaging conversation on global developments” during the dinner on Wednesday, with the assembled leaders “sharing views on the challenges we face and the opportunities ahead”.

He also noted that it was always “valuable to exchange perspectives with friends and partners from around the world”.

After the APEC meeting, Mr Wong will make an official visit to South Korea from 1 Nov to 2 Nov.

Featured image adapted from MDDI via Lawrence Wong on Facebook.