Woman & 2 kids on PMD sent to hospital after accident with car in Hougang

Woman & kids were crossing Hougang junction on PMD when car hit them

A woman and two children were sent to the hospital on Wednesday (11 March) after being involved in an accident with a car while riding a personal mobility device (PMD) in Hougang.

Dashcam footage posted by ROADS.sg on Facebook showed the car hitting the trio as they went across the junction using a pedestrian crossing.

Woman & 2 kids cross Hougang junction on PMD

In the clip, which had a timestamp of 5.28pm on 11 March, the camcar had stopped at a red light along Hougang Avenue 8, and pedestrians were crossing the road.

At this point, woman rode a PMD across the junction.

Also on the PMD were two children — one standing on the footrest and the other sitting behind the woman.

Car hits PMD, woman & kids thrown onto the road

Suddenly, a red car sped through the crossing in the far left lane and collided with the PMD.

The impact threw the woman and her children onto the road.

The woman, who ended up in the middle of the intersection, sat up quickly but her children lay on the road, one near the crossing and the other near the road divider.

PMD rider & passengers sent to hospital, car driver arrested

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.30pm on 11 March.

It took place at the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Hougang Street 61, and involved a car and a PMD.

Three people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state: a 30-year-old female PMD rider, a six-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.

The two children were referred to as “PMD passengers”.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that the woman was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital while the two children were conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Additionally, the car driver, a 54-year-old woman, was arrested for reckless driving causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

On 11 March 2026 at about 5.30pm, the Police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) . were conveyed conscious to the hospital. A 54-year-old female car driver

On 11 March 2026 at about 5:30pm, SCDF was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Hougang Street 61 and Hougang Avenue 8.

SCDF conveyed two persons to