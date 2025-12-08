3 PMD riders cruise down Woodlands road, 1 overtakes car going 50km/h

PMD riders keep up with car going 50km/h in Woodlands, draw criticism for not wearing helmets

In the early hours of the morning, a car travelling through Woodlands encountered three motorised Personal Mobility Device (PMD) riders moving along the road as though they were motor vehicles.

The PMDs appeared to be modified, with one rider even managing to overtake the camcar.

PMD riders keep up with accelerating car in Woodlands

The footage, uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, shows the group riding along Woodlands Close near Woodlands Avenue 12.

Based on the timestamp, the incident occurred at about 1am on 7 Dec.

The three men rode three-wheeled PMDs, or possibly Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs), each fitted with bright headlights.

They weaved across lanes and moved into the centre of the road.

Despite the dashcam showing the car travelling at around 38km/h to 43km/h, the riders kept pace.

When the driver accelerated to 50km/h, one PMD went even faster and overtook the vehicle.

Riders not wearing helmets despite high speeds

According to the description accompanying the Facebook post, the riders had modified their PMDs and were engaging in “reckless behaviour”.

“The speed which they are travelling at is comparable to the camcar, which significantly increases the risk of serious accidents,” the post stated.

Additionally, none of the men wore helmets or protective gear despite travelling at high speeds, which the SGRV post said reflected a disregard for safety.

“Such reckless actions not only jeopardise their own lives but also pose danger to other road users.”

Motorised PMDs & PMAs not allowed on roads

Under Land Transport Authority (LTA) regulations, motorised PMDs and PMAs are not permitted on roads.

PMDs are capped at a maximum speed of 25km/h, while PMAs are restricted to 6km/h — limits the riders in the video exceeded significantly.

Power-assisted bicycles (PABs) must also have their motor cut off once they reach 25km/h.

While PABs may be used on roads, riders must keep as close to the far left as possible and wear a helmet.

