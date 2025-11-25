Car driver & PMA rider argue on road in Tampines North after they overtake each other

Car driver & PMA argue after both make U-turn in Tampines North

A car driver and a personal mobility aid (PMA) were involved in a heated argument in the middle of the road in Tampines North after they overtook each other.

Footage of the incident, posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on 18 Nov, showed both men leaving their respective vehicles/devices to confront each other.

Car & PMA overtake one another

The video, which has a time stamp of 8.32am on 15 Nov, was recorded from the back of the car.

It showed the camcar initially in the right lane of the relatively empty two-lane road, driving past the PMA, which was in the left lane but trying to filter right.

Both car and PMA then filtered into the right-turning lane.

When the camcar stopped at a traffic junction, the PMA overtook it and made a U-turn.

Following this, the camcar also made a U-turn.

It then overtook the much slower PMA on its right.

Car stops after PMA rider makes gesture, driver gets out to argue

At this point, the PMA rider raises his arm, apparently at the camcar driver.

He also appears to make a vulgar gesture with both hands.

This prompts the driver to stop and leave his car to confront the PMA rider.

As they argue, the PMA rider stands up to continue the quarrel.

The two men get into each other’s faces as the row gets visibly more heated before the video ends.

Most netizens criticise PMA rider

The vast majority of netizens were critical of the PMA rider, with many pointing out how he was quick to stand up despite riding a PMA, which is meant for those with mobility issues.

More than one user even sarcastically described it as a “miracle”.

Some also noted that the PMA should not have been on the road at all.

Several commenters also complained about what they perceived as the unfair advantages afforded to PMA riders, who use the road without paying any taxes or requiring a Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

As announced in March, only those with genuine medical needs will be allowed to use mobility scooters as PMAs, from early next year. Riders must also be medically certified.

Also read: PMA rider attacks taxi driver with knife & mop in Hougang, gets 2 months’ jail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.