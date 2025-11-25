Car driver & PMA rider argue on road in Tampines North after they overtake each other

Latest News Singapore

The confrontation occurred after the PMA rider appeared to make a vulgar gesture towards the car.

By - 26 Nov 2025, 2:11 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Car driver & PMA argue after both make U-turn in Tampines North

A car driver and a personal mobility aid (PMA) were involved in a heated argument in the middle of the road in Tampines North after they overtook each other.

Footage of the incident, posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on 18 Nov, showed both men leaving their respective vehicles/devices to confront each other.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Car & PMA overtake one another

The video, which has a time stamp of 8.32am on 15 Nov, was recorded from the back of the car.

It showed the camcar initially in the right lane of the relatively empty two-lane road, driving past the PMA, which was in the left lane but trying to filter right.

Both car and PMA then filtered into the right-turning lane.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

When the camcar stopped at a traffic junction, the PMA overtook it and made a U-turn.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Following this, the camcar also made a U-turn.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

It then overtook the much slower PMA on its right.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Car stops after PMA rider makes gesture, driver gets out to argue

At this point, the PMA rider raises his arm, apparently at the camcar driver.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

He also appears to make a vulgar gesture with both hands.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

This prompts the driver to stop and leave his car to confront the PMA rider.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

As they argue, the PMA rider stands up to continue the quarrel.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

The two men get into each other’s faces as the row gets visibly more heated before the video ends.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Most netizens criticise PMA rider

The vast majority of netizens were critical of the PMA rider, with many pointing out how he was quick to stand up despite riding a PMA, which is meant for those with mobility issues.

Source: Facebook

More than one user even sarcastically described it as a “miracle”.

Source: Facebook

Some also noted that the PMA should not have been on the road at all.

Source: Facebook

Several commenters also complained about what they perceived as the unfair advantages afforded to PMA riders, who use the road without paying any taxes or requiring a Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

Source: Facebook

As announced in March, only those with genuine medical needs will be allowed to use mobility scooters as PMAs, from early next year. Riders must also be medically certified.

Also read: PMA rider attacks taxi driver with knife & mop in Hougang, gets 2 months’ jail

PMA rider attacks taxi driver with knife & mop in Hougang, gets 2 months’ jail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.

  • More From Author