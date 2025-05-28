PMA rider attacks taxi driver with knife & mop in Hougang, gets 2 months’ jail

PMA rider jailed after attacking taxi driver with knife & mop in Hougang car park

A 67-year-old man who was knocked over by a taxi while riding his Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) retaliated by attacking the driver with a knife and later a mop.

He was sentenced to two months’ jail on 26 May.

According to CNA, the incident took place on 1 Aug 2023 at an open-air car park next to Block 307 Hougang Avenue 5.

The 65-year-old taxi driver had just dropped off a passenger and was reversing into a parking space to exit when he accidentally collided into Soo Ah Seng, knocking him off his PMA.

Verbal altercation turns physical

Upon realising what had happened, the driver got out of his vehicle to help and offered his apologies.

However, Soo responded with vulgarities and demanded compensation.

Initially asking for S$2,000, Soo reduced the amount to S$1,000 when the driver said he couldn’t afford it.

Despite the driver offering to cover the cost of repairing the PMA instead, Soo rejected the offer and the exchange escalated.

An argument broke out, which soon turned physical.

During the scuffle, Soo retrieved a knife that had fallen out from his PMA and attempted to attack the driver.

Fortunately, a passer-by intervened and managed to disarm him.

PMA rider strikes taxi driver with mop, gets punched

In a video posted on the ‘SG Road Vigilante’ Facebook page, Soo, dressed in a purple and white chequered shirt, can be seen walking away from the scene.

He headed to the back of a nearby coffee shop and returned holding a mop.

Soo then approached the taxi driver and struck him multiple times with the mop handle.

The driver retaliated, landing a punch to Soo’s face that sent him sprawling onto the road.

He followed up with several blows while Soo tried to swing the mop and get back on his feet.

Both men eventually fell to the ground, but the driver managed to get up first and continued hitting Soo.

Bystanders soon stepped in to separate the pair, though the argument continued from a distance.

Victim suffers fractured hand from fight

As a result of the altercation, the taxi driver sustained abrasions on his neck, arms, elbows, and legs.

He was also granted 14 days of hospitalisation leave for a fractured right hand, which he sustained while striking Soo on the head during the scuffle.

In court, Soo pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt and another for criminal intimidation.

He faced two additional charges, including one for affray, which were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The judge ultimately sentenced him to two months’ imprisonment.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.