Over S$111K lost in Pokémon card scams in 3 weeks, SPF warns of scammers selling rare cards on Facebook & Carousell

Over 50 victims duped in Pokémon card scam over last three weeks, losses amount to over S$111k

Pokémon fever is back — but this time, it’s scammers cashing in.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued an urgent warning about a spike in online scams involving Pokémon Trading Cards, revealing that at least 54 victims have lost more than S$111,000 in just the past three weeks.

The fraudsters are using e-commerce platforms like Carousell and Facebook to list rare Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) sets at unbelievable prices, then disappearing with buyers’ money once payment is made.

Too-good-to-be-true Pokémon card deals used to bait victims

In a media release on Monday (20 May), SPF said scammers are capitalising on the high demand for TCG collectables by advertising heavily discounted presale items.

One example was the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals Booster Box, which typically retails for about S$2,258 (US$1,750).

A scammer listed it for only S$1,100 – more than S$1,100 off the market price.

In the screenshot provided by SPF, a victim had bought 3 boxes of the product for S$3,300 and never received them.

Once interest is shown, scammers typically ask buyers to shift the conversation to messaging apps like WhatsApp or Telegram. Victims are then pressured into making the payment via PayNow or bank transfer, after which the seller vanishes without a trace.

This follows a previous scam warning issued in February. SPF reported at least 53 cases involving over S$163,000 in losses from January to early February.

In those instances, victims were also lured by unrealistically low prices for premium cards and asked to pay upfront.

Police urge caution when buying collectables online

Authorities stressed that members of the public should avoid making payments to sellers outside official or trusted platforms.

“Keep communications within the platform and transact in person so that you can inspect the products before making payment,” the statement said.

They added that large discounts paired with pressure to complete deals quickly are classic scam tactics.

To protect themselves, consumers are encouraged to adopt the “ACT Against Scams” measures:

ADD : Install the ScamShield app and set up security features for payment accounts.

: Install the ScamShield app and set up security features for payment accounts. CHECK : Verify listings and user profiles using official sources such as the ScamShield Helpline (1799) or website.

: Verify listings and user profiles using official sources such as the ScamShield Helpline (1799) or website. TELL: Inform authorities and report suspicious listings through in-app tools on Carousell and Facebook.

If you suspect you’ve been scammed, contact your bank immediately to block any further transactions and file a police report.

Community vigilance key to stopping scams

SPF emphasised that tackling scams is a shared responsibility.

“Fighting scams is a community effort. Together, we can ACT Against Scams to safeguard our community,” they said in their statement.

For more information or assistance, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

