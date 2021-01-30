Miscellaneousmao Has Pokémon Marshmallows Like Snorlax, Swablu & Wooloo

For many of us, Milo continues to be our go-to drink even decades after our school years — there’s just something quite special about the beverage that never fails to warm our souls.

Now, what if we combine our favourite chocolate drink with some of our most beloved anime creatures.

Recently, a baking enthusiast named Baker Gloria (@miscellaneousmao) started making Pokémon marshmallows that look like the ideal addition to our favourite chocolate-malt drink.

1. Eevee

Any Pokémon fan will instantly recognize the fluffball that inspired this Eevee marshmallow.

Using some of its magic, Eevee somehow manages to keep its paw and face afloat on the beverage so you can savour its innocent gaze until it inevitably melts into your warm cuppa joe.

Eevee’s known for its countless evolutions, but this seems to be the most adorable one yet.

2. Mew

With Chinese Mew Year just weeks away, this lucky mew marshmallow might very well give you the extra huat you need to ban ban your way through CNY 2021.

Gloria even made a blue Mew marshmallow for all the shiny Pokémon lovers.

3. Snom marshmallows snoozing on chocolate froth

Snom is arguably one of the most popular Pokémon from the recent gens. Here, the smol larval creature can be seen having a cosy time resting on the chocolate froth.

Kudos to Gloria for evenly piping the spikes on this kawaii creature!

4. Snorlax

There’s no doubt that Snorlax is the most relatable Pokémon ever — who doesn’t want to be able to sleep wherever and whenever we wish to?

It appears even a piping hot cup of Milo isn’t quite enough to get in the way of Snorlax’s slumber, evident by its blissful facial expression.

5. Swablu marshmallow look like clouds on our drinks

We might have seen Swablu, the cotton bird Pokémon, flying carefreely in the anime, but it seems it is equally capable of staying afloat in waters too.

6. Wooloo

Not sure about you, but we’ll probably have a hard time eating this Wooloo marshmallow because it’s so smol and precious.

At this point, we all want our moms and aunties to become master Pokébakers so we can have a constant supply of such treats.

Pokémon marshmallows for the ultimate Milo drink

These Pokémon marshmallows will undoubtedly be the perfect ‘evolution’ for our morning Milo drinks.

However, since they’re so cute, you might very well have a hard time biting into them too. No matter, at least we’ll be able to ‘feast’ our eyes on them.

Want to see more Pokémon-inspired baked goods? Follow Gloria on Instagram to see her growing collection of Pokémon truffles, cupcakes, and pies!

