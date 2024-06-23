Policeman in US fired & arrested for appearing in OnlyFans video while on duty

Police officer in US arrested for appearance in OnlyFans skit
On 14 June, a police officer in United States was arrested for allegedly appearing in an OnlyFans mock traffic skit video while he was on duty.
OnlyFans is a subscription platform popularised by adult content creators.
The video was discovered last month by the police.
Policeman takes part in OnlyFans video
According to KWTX News, a 33-year-old police officer from Nashville, Tennessee was nabbed for his alleged appearance in an OnlyFans video while on duty.
In the OnlyFans video, the officer, named Sean Herman, had groped a female driver’s exposed breast while dressed in a Metro Nashville Police Department uniform.
The video, meant to be a mock traffic stop, had been filmed in a warehouse parking on 26 April while Herman was on patrol duty in the Madison Precinct.
Fired for the video, then arrested a month later after investigations
Police first discovered the video on 9 May. A day later, the police identified the officer and fired him.
KWTX News reported that Herman was a police officer for the Nashville Police Department for three years.
Following further investigations into the case, the ex-officer was arrested at his home on 14 June on charges of felony official misconduct.
A criminal court judge set his bond at US$3,000 (S$4,060).
According to CBS News, he was released from jail early morning the next day.
