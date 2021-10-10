8 Men Were Involved In 3 Incidents Posted On Social Media

When driving on Singapore roads, it’s good to be aware that danger lurks around every corner – and road accidents aren’t the only threat.

Last month, a number of videos surfaced on social media, recording the antics of suspected claims specialists.

After netizens urged the police to pursue the incidents, 8 men are now under investigation for various alleged offences including harassment and touting.

The drivers of the 2 cars have also been arrested for dangerous driving.

3 separate incidents involving 2 cars

In a news release on Thursday (7 Oct), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were investigating 3 separate road incidents.

Coincidentally or not, all the incidents described involved either a yellow Honda Fit or black Audi A5, or both of them.

Source

They were brought to public attention thanks to videos posted on social media channels.

1st incident: Car not involved in accident but pulls over

The 1st incident occurred on 6 Jul, after a van and another car had an accident on the Pan Island Expressway towards Kallang Bahru.

According to an in-car camera video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on 22 Sep, the yellow Honda quickly pulled over on the road shoulder, despite not being involved in the accident.

4 young men then came out of the car and engaged with the drivers.

Source

SPF said they’re investigating the 4 men from the yellow car for allegedly causing harassment against a male driver involved in the accident.

The offence goes under Section 4(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act.

1st incident: 2nd car joins in

Moments after the yellow Honda arrived, the black Audi appeared on the scene and also pulled over in front of the Honda.

Source

2 men came out from the Audi, and for some reason then started talking to the men who alighted from the Honda. Hmm.

Source

The police said the 2 men from the Audi are also being investigated for their suspected involvement in touting for business.

That offence goes under Section 32 of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

For stopping on the road shoulder of an expressway, which is an offence, both drivers of the Honda and Audi will also be investigated.

Aged 22 and 25 respectively, they’re suspected of being in breach of Rule 8 of the Road Traffic (Expressway Traffic) Rules.

2nd incident: Car allegedly brakes abruptly & repeatedly

The 2nd incident involved the yellow Honda only.

In a video posted on the Beh Chia Lor Facebook page, it can be seen braking intermittently a total of 3 times in front of a bus.

Source

As a result, the unfortunate private bus eventually collided with the Honda.

2nd incident: Driver arrested, suspected road rage

The SPF said the incident took place on 15 Sep, and was an alleged road rage incident.

The 22-year-old driver of the Honda, who’s not the same person who drove it in the 1st incident, has been arrested for dangerous driving.

His driving licence has also been suspended with immediate effect.

Source

The Honda also had 1 passenger, a 24-year-old man.

He’s under investigation for intentional harassment under Section 3(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act.

3rd incident: Car involved in chain collision

The 3rd incident involved the black Audi only.

According to clips collated by SG Road Vigilante, it had been seen driving fast and weaving in and out of traffic several times over a few days in Sep.

Source

On 18 Sep, the black Audi allegedly stopped behind other vehicles that had been involved in an accident on Upper Serangoon Road. It was not initially involved in this accident.

The intention was allegedly to solicit for business, the police said.

However, by stopping behind, the Audi ended up being involved in a chain collision as it was hit from behind by another car.

Source

3nd incident: Driver arrested, suspected road rage

The 25-year-old man who was driving the black Audi has been arrested for dangerous driving, the SPF said.

He’s also under investigation for other offences of dangerous driving that were seen over social media.

Thus, his licence was suspended immediately.

Source

Touting is illegal

The police warned that touting is illegal.

It’s also an offence to solicit for business on any public road or public place in a manner that causes annoyance to others.

Those convicted may be fined between $1,000-$5,000 and/or imprisoned for 6 months or less.

Harassment is also an offence

Besides suspected touting, the men are also in hot water as it’s also an offence to harass another person.

They face a fine of $5,000 or less for that.

As for the drivers, offences they may be liable for include:

Stopping on an expressway shoulder without valid reason (fine of $1,000 or less and/or a jail term of 3 months or less) Dangerous driving (fine of $5,000 or less and/or a jail term of 12 months or less)

The SPF said they won’t hesitate to take “firm action” against the serious act of driving recklessly and putting road users in danger.

Beware while on the road

Kudos to the authorities for paying attention to the social media posts and taking action against the men involved in these incidents.

It shows that being vigilant and looking out for other motorists does contribute towards safer roads.

We’re sure there are more of such people on the road, so drivers should continue to be careful and wary of strangers with possible ulterior motives approaching them.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on YouTube.