Gang of police & soldiers in Thailand kidnap 7 Chinese nationals for S$80K ransom

Gang of police & soldiers in Thailand kidnap Chinese nationals for ransom

A gang comprising police and soldiers in Thailand were discovered to have hatched a ploy to kidnap seven Chinese nationals from Laos in order to ransom them to their families back home.

According to Khaosod, Thai authorities were able to arrest the gang and rescue the victims on 25 Jan.

Lured with the promises of a better job

Police said there were six kidnappers consisting of three police officers of the Special Branch Bureau, one officer from the Border Patrol Police, one border patrol soldier, two Thai nationals, and one Myanmar national.

The gang enticed the group of Chinese nationals based in Laos with the promise of a better job in Thailand. But after crossing the Mekong River illegally, the group were then suddenly taken to a resort where they were forced to record ransom messages to send to their families.

They demanded ฿2 million (S$80,000) for the release of the seven kidnap victims.

Location included in message

Fortunately, the victims were also able to send their location information to their families back home. They then immediately contacted authorities in Thailand for help.

Once police received information from the families, they were able to successfully rescue the victims from a resort in Phibun Mangsahan district.

The kidnappers will be formally charged in court today (25 Jan), with the uniformed officers also receiving corruption charges. Meanwhile, police are also looking to charge the Chinese kidnap victims with illegal border crossing.

Featured image adapted from Matichon.