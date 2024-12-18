‘It is sexual harassment’: Police officer in M’sia caught making lewd gestures toward civilian while on duty

Police officer in Malaysia caught making lewd gestures toward civilian

A police officer was photographed making lewd gestures towards a female civilian while he was on duty in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 13 Dec.

Intan, the civilian to whom he made the gestures, posted several photos of the alleged sexual harassment she experienced on Instagram.

She claimed that she was covering a protest when the cop, whose name tag said “Faris”, made lewd motions directed to her repeatedly as she stood alone at the stairs of a pedestrian overpass.

She added that the officer next to him saw these but just laughed. Furthermore, the OP pointed out that the officer seemed to wear a wedding ring.

Intan expressed that she is considering reporting the incident to relevant parties as many have advised but wants to expose the police officer’s “deplorable behaviour”.

“I am sharing this here to de-normalise and instead shame this kind of behaviour from all layers of society,” she also wrote, adding:

I was there to document a protest to save human lives and preserve human rights, and this police officer had the time and idea to treat me like a sexual object. This is not a joke, it is sexual harassment.

Gegar Amerika, an anti-imperialist youth movement to which Intan is affiliated, later identified the cop as Lance Corporal Muhammad Faris Bin Ariffin Tait.

Another woman claims to be victim of same police officer

Many women expressed that they were sorry for what happened to Intan in the comments section of her post.

They thanked her for coming forward with her story and tagged the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), demanding they employ better police officers.

One user claimed also that she was sexually harassed by Faris in October when she made a sexual assault report for another incident.

“I was traumatized by all his actions but I just didn’t dare to make him go viral because at that time he was the one holding the case,” the user shared.

She claimed that Faris would call her every day, make moaning sounds on the phone, and ask her questions of a sexual nature.

The user said she told another policeman about what Faris did but the policeman did not care.

She said she hoped Faris would go viral for his lewd actions and told Intan to message her if she needed any help in reporting the officer.

Another user also shared that a cop on duty at Kuala Lumpur International Airport repeatedly asked for her phone number and even said her partner didn’t need to know.

Integrity department investigating police officer

After Intan’s post went viral, the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department began investigations into the police officer despite there being no police report filed, wrote Harian Metro.

Chief of Police State IG Tan Sri Razarudin Husain also said the woman involved is asked to appear and make a police report to assist in further investigation.

“Besides, if there are other victims who have experienced the same incident with the officer involved, they will also be asked to appear and file a police report,” he told Harian Metro.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa reportedly said that his party has identified the officer, who is currently on duty in an area in the capital.

However, on 13 Dec, Gegar Amerika urged the public and media to join them as Intan lodges a report against the cop at the Kuala Lumpur Police headquarters on 16 Dec.

