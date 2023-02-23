Driver Lodges Police Report Over ‘Hit & Run’ At Chinatown, He Turns Out To Be The Culprit

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Unknowingly Lodges Police Report On Himself After ‘Hit & Run’ Accident At Far East Square

Most drivers can relate to the panic of coming back to a scratched car after leaving it at a carpark.

A driver in Singapore recently lodged a police report after his car was scratched in a suspected “hit-and-run” incident at Far East Square’s multistorey carpark.

But it turns out that he was both the victim and the culprit.

Following the incident, his friend shared the unfortunate yet hilarious experience on her TikTok page.

Driver lodges police report after ‘hit-and-run’ at Far East Square carpark

In the video’s opening seconds, the TikTok user shared a screenshot of a few messages she received from her friend.

The friend shared that he was at the police station because of a ‘hit-and-run’ incident. He also sent her a picture of some scratches on his car’s front bumper.

The TikTok user also attached a picture of the police report subsequently filed at Orchard Neighbourhood Police Centre.

Following this, the police inspected his dashcam footage to find the culprit.

Police ask driver to review footage at home

But based on the footage, it appears the driver himself grazed the carpark wall while driving up one of the ramps.

He did so not just once but twice.

It seems the police were also amused, as they reportedly told him to review the footage at home to catch the culprit.

In an awkward turn of events, the supposed ‘hit-and-run’ culprit turned out to be the driver himself.

The OP, the driver’s friend, told MS News that the police called her friend back to resolve the case.

“He checked the footage before going to the police station, but he only checked the part after he parted [with] his car. He [assumed] the car was hit when his car was parked,” she said.

She added that he only found out he was the cause of it when he sent her the CCTV footage. “He was shocked because he thought he had run over the curb. But then, looking back at the footage, it makes more sense it was from the hit on the walls.”

Asked about the case’s final resolution, the OP said her friend did not make any insurance claims. He went to get his car repainted instead.

Driver thought he went over curbs

Many who watched the video questioned how the driver failed to realise that he had hit the wall twice.

Responding to the comments, the TikTok user shared that he felt the impact but simply thought he had driven over curbs.

Some TikTok users were also bewildered over how he failed to check the dashcam footage before going to the police.

Navigating tight spaces with vehicle requires skills & good spatial awareness

Navigating tight spaces with a vehicle can be tricky and require good spatial awareness.

This was likely the case for this unfortunate driver who fell victim to the narrow carpark walls.

However, the silver lining of this incident is likely that the driver’s blunders resulted only in superficial scratches on the car’s bumper.

If it was a real hit-and-run, things could’ve been much worse.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and Google Maps.