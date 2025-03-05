Police officer in Japan breaks into 80-year-old dead man’s apartment twice, steals S$269K in cash

Police officer in Japan steals S$269K cash from apartment of dead man

A police officer in Japan has been arrested for stealing 30 million yen (S$269,000) in cash from the apartment of a dead elderly man in Tokyo.

The suspect, 45-year-old Genki Kobayashi (name transliterated from Japanese), was a senior forensic officer at Kamata Police Station, reports Japanese news outlet NHK.

His crime was uncovered when he confessed to his superior, leading to his arrest on 1 March.

Officer steals money during investigation

The case began on 31 Jan when the body of an elderly man in his 80s was discovered by a neighbor, who alerted the police.

Kobayashi and his superior were dispatched to investigate. While at the scene, Kobayashi found a large sum of cash inside the apartment.

That same night, during his shift, Kobayashi returned alone, using a key that had been seized as evidence to enter the apartment, reports Yahoo! Japan.

According to Yahoo! Japan, he took 3 million yen (S$27,000) and a spare key before leaving.

On 4 Feb, he used the stolen key to break in again—this time stealing the remaining 27.02 million yen (S$243,000).

Confesses crime to superior

For nearly a month, Kobayashi’s crime went undetected. However, on 23 Feb, he confessed to his superior about the theft.

Following an investigation, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department arrested him on 1 March and has since recovered the full stolen amount.

Authorities have not disclosed his exact motives but have strongly condemned his actions.

“This is an absolutely unacceptable act for a police officer and is extremely regrettable,” the department said in a statement.

