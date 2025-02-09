Police superintendent charged with drink driving, allegedly drove at up to 93 kmh in Tampines

Police superintendent Chan Hee Keong charged with multiple offences including drink driving

A police superintendent has been charged in court with multiple offences including drink driving for his alleged actions during a night in February 2024.

51-year-old Chan Hee Keong allegedly drank alcohol and drove dangerously in Tampines, according to court documents seen by The Straits Times (ST).

Police superintendent allegedly stopped car on road for longer than normal

At about 11.40pm on 23 Feb 2024, Chan allegedly stopped his car for longer than normal at a junction near Block 218 Bedok North Street 1.

This likely caused inconvenience to other road users.

Later, he was driving along Tampines Avenue 5 in the direction towards Xilin Avenue when he allegedly drove in and out of a lane and almost crashed into another car.

He allegedly drove up to 93 kmh there when the road’s speed limit was 70 kmh.

Subsequently, Chan again allegedly stopped his car for longer than normal, along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in the direction towards Tuas.

These alleged actions on the morning of 24 Feb 2024 likely caused inconvenience to other road users.

Police superintendent allegedly had almost twice the legal blood alcohol limit

During that time, Chan allegedly had at least 67 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

This was almost twice the legal limit of 35mg per 100ml of breath.

Thus, he was charged in court on 6 Feb.

A first-time drink driving offender faces a prison term of up to one year and a fine of up to S$10,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$20,000.

His case will be heard in court again in March.

Police superintendent was awarded Long Service Medal

Chan is the Head of Operations & Intelligence at the Police Security Command, according to the Singapore Government Directory.

In 2023, he was awarded the Long Service Medal in the National Day Awards, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

A Singapore Police Force (SPF) spokesman told ST that an investigation was swiftly started against Chan when it found out about the case.

SPF officers are “expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct” and those who break the law are dealt accordingly.

This includes charging them in court, the spokesman said, adding that SPF is unable to comment further as court proceedings are ongoing.

