Police Point Taser At Man In Rochor & Kick Weapon Away Before Arresting Him

Here in Singapore, it’s not every day that we see police officers whipping out their tasers, even in the event of confrontations.

So when a Facebook user shared a video of three officers surrounding a man with one pointing his taser at him on Tuesday (13 Sep), the post went viral.

In less than a day, the video garnered over 1,000 shares.

The incident appeared to have taken place at 180 Bencoolen Street, outside The Bencoolen mall.

Police kick weapon away from man

In the opening seconds of the video, a man donning a black sweater walked over to the kerb by the side of the road and sat down.

Three police officers then quickly closed in on him, with two of them seemingly trying to talk to him and keep him calm.

The remaining officer, who had what looked like a taser pointed at the man, hurriedly stepped forward and kicked away what appeared to be a weapon on the ground.

It’s unclear what the weapon could be, though one could vaguely make out a sort of handle attached to it as it rolled away.

Man handcuffed by the side of the road

As one officer continued talking to the man, the officer with the taser repeatedly said, “cuff him”.

Following instructions, the man put his hands behind his back and two officers proceeded to handcuff him.

That was when the other officer kept his taser gun.

Two police officers held the man down by the side of the road as the last officer appeared to check the man’s pockets.

The video then cut off just as the officer pulled a white object out of the man’s pocket.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for more information and will update the article accordingly.

